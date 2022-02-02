Celebrate winter in Wisconsin at these snowy festivals

Despite what T.S. Eliot said about April, February is the cruelest month.

Mercifully, it’s also the shortest.

February in Wisconsin can accurately be described as a cold, gray slog toward March, and those of us who have not fled for warmer, sunnier locations are left to endure it.

But why just exist when you can thrive? And why just count the hours until June when you can fill those hours with cold-weather activities?

This weekend, area residents are invited to embrace February in all its teeth-chattering glory. (When you do venture outside, however, do bundle up. Frostbite is not on our list of winter pleasures.)

Go and check out:

Snow sculptures in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva's Winterfest continues through Sunday, Feb. 6, in Flat Iron Park on the lakefront, and various Downtown Lake Geneva locations.

The 27th annual Winterfest features the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including a downtown ice sculpture tour and bonfires on the beach.

The snow sculpting: The snow sculptures, are created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. The action started Wednesday, when the 8-foot-by-9-foot snow blocks were built and 15 snow-sculpting teams from across the U.S. started sculpting.

All sculpting must be completed by 1 p.m. Saturday. The final sculpture must fit within a 12-foot circle; height is optional. Nothing other than snow, ice or water may be used. Competitors can only use the snow available on site. Colorants are not allowed. The only tools the teams can use are an ice chopper, snow saw, chisel and machete.

The final pieces are judged by the competitors themselves (based on creativity, technique and message). People’s Choice Award voting is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The snow sculpting competition is free to attend. You can find details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/

Ice Sculpture Walk: Some 37 hand-carved ice sculptures will line the streets of Downtown Lake Geneva Friday through Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and remain on display as long as the cold weather permits.

Bonfires on the Beach: From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, visitors can gather around bonfires (or duck into the warming tent) on Riviera Beach. Admission is free, and there will be live music and magician David Seebach performing. S’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available for purchase.

Snow Daze in Kenosha

KENOSHA — After missing out in 2021, Kenosha's Downtown Snow Daze Festival — and its ice sculptures —is back on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The outdoor event returns to Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor, with more ice sculptures located throughout Downtown Kenosha. The free event is 1 to 4 p.m., with the ice sculptors from Art Below Zero creating a sculpture in the park.

While the sculptures will have a variety of shapes, sizes and themes, the overall event theme this year is Candy Land. Representatives from Herzing University will be handing out free candy in Veterans Memorial Park to the first 1,000 kids who visit the sculpture carving demonstrations.

Kris Kochman, Kenosha’s community relations liaison person, who organizes the festival, said the candy theme "gives the ice artists something to work around. It's also fun for the Downtown businesses to work with this theme. Some of them are having 'sweet specials' during Snow Daze."

After watching the ice sculpting in the park, visitors can walk (or drive) around the Downtown area to view 44 sculptures in front of sponsoring businesses.

Another big attraction is local mascots. Kochman said at least two mascots will be on hand: King Elvis from the Kenosha Kingfish and Choo Choo Charlie from Choo Choo Charlie’s restaurant.

"We're really pleased so many businesses were able to participate," she said. "At this time of year, people get cabin fever. It's a great reason to bundle up and come Downtown. We're hoping for a really pleasant day." The weather forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 25 degrees. Or, we call it in Wisconsin, a delightful winter day.

Another big attraction during Snow Daze is the city's ice skating rink in Veterans Memorial Park, which is free and open for skating. Free skates can be borrowed from the Skate Hut.

Map it out: You can find a lot of the ice sculptures, and download a map showing their locations, at visitkenosha.com/snowdaze. Sculptures can be found, starting Saturday, as far north as Alpaca Art Pottery Painting, 4326 Seventh Ave., and as far south as Scott Olsen CPA, 6003 Seventh Ave. Many sculptures can be found in Veterans Memorial Park and farther south on Sixth Avenue. Outside of the immediate Downtown area, sculptures will stand outside Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., and Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, along with a cluster around Modern Apothecary, 4924 Seventh Ave., and the Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave.

Snow Daze is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha, with support from area businesses and the Downtown Lakeshore Business Improvement District.

Beer festival and run

KENOSHA — Also in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, Feb. 5, Public Craft Brewing Co. is hosting a new event: the Winter Warmer Beer Festival and 16 Oz. Fun Run.

The event takes place outside of Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. The one-mile run/walk starts at 10 a.m.; the outdoor beer festival runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants will “be introduced to high gravity, harder to find styles of beer from some of their favorite breweries, as well as several smaller local breweries,” organizers said.

The $50 entry fee includes a sampling glass, knit hat, the 1-mile run, post-run snacks and access to 25 beers. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/publics-winter-warmer-pint-run-tickets-236016390377. Visit Kenosha and Herzing University are presenting the new event with Public Craft Brewing Co.

Winter golf

KANSASVILLE — A Winter Golf event, to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington, is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road in Kansasville.

The cost is $10 per golfer; free for ages 11 and younger. Golfer signup is at 11:30 a.m. Golf clubs and tennis balls are provided (people can bring their own).

There will be awards and raffles. People can win a full pig and freezer; tickets cost $10 each or three for $20.

