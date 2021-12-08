Christmas 'Caroling' in Kenosha

KENOSHA — It’s an evening "of holiday entertainment for a great cause," say organizers of "A Kenosha Christmas Carol."

The live show is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., takes place on Saturday, December 11th.

However, all the in-person tickets have been sold. The entire event will be livestreamed on Faceback, allowing audiences to watch online from home. (The livestream will be broadcast on various Facebook pages, including Kenosha Fusion, Ktown Connects Podcast and Koerri Elijah.) TO donate to the benefit from home while watching, click the "donate" button.

The event will feature:

A script reading of "A Kenosha Christmas Carol," based on the Dickens classic, but with a local twist

"Nog Talks" with Koerri Elijah and Santa Claus

Stand-up comedy by Jakob Morgan of radio station WLIP and Jordan Pauley

Music by Daniel Thompson and his 3 AM Saints

Special appearances by Jake “The Weather Guy” Hoey, Kevin Ervin of Franks Diner, Katy Wallner of Hot Mess Studios, Sarah Kovach of Wink Beauty Boutique, and Ron Dean Brown, Boda and Tricia of Faded Barbershop For Men.

The Ktown Connects Podcast organized the benefit with KenoAF and Walkin’ in My Shoes to generate funds for a toy drive for local children. Event sponsors include LaMacchia Travel, 618 55th St.; Franks Diner, 508 58th St.; and Luigi’s Pizza Kitchen, 7531 39th Ave.

Also, $1 from every large pizza sold at Luigi's Pizza Kitchen through Dec. 12 will be donated to the fundraiser.

In addition to gifts being distributed by Walkin in My Shoes, organizers are also working with the Pop-Up Pantry on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 at 5 p.m. at Fusion to supply gifts for needy Kenosha kids, along with food baskets.

For more information, including quick links to fundraising options and more, visit ktownconnects.com or email ktownconnects@yahoo.com.

Fleeing Artists 'Christmas Carol'

The Fleeing Artists theater troupe is again performing its version of "A Christmas Carol," adapted by Alex Metalsky.

The 90-minute show runs one weekend only, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenoshaq.

Admission is free; donations are being accepted to support local theater scholarships.

Eleven performers are playing all of the 30-plus characters, along with narration "straight from Dickens' haunting novella," Metalsky said.

Metalsky, one of the theater group’s founders, adapted the work for this staged reading.

For this “Carol,” Metalsky “changed the logistics of how it’s performed,” he explained. “I didn’t change the text. The language is 98.5 percent Dickens’ words. He’s such a phenomenal writer, I would never imagine I could improve on his work.”

In addition to the dialogue, Meltasky said, “the actors also act as narrators, so the audience will hear parts of the novel performed that don’t usually make it into stage productions.”

Fleeing Artists debuted the production in 2018.

"This is an annual Kenosha tradition that must not be missed," Metalsky said.

This year, "in the spirit of the season, and in recognition of how difficult these last two years have been, we have decided to make this a free, pay-what-you-can production," he said.

Tickets can be reserved online in advance at fleeingartists.org. Limited tickets may also be available at the door.

Note: All audience members are required to wear masks while inside the building and to socially distance between different groups. All the performers have been fully vaccinated and will perform without masks onstage, but at all other times they will be wearing masks (backstage, etc.).

