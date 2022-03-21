'Clue: On Stage' features non-stop action (and murder)

If you go

What: “Clue: On Stage”

Where: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

When: Through April 3. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also shows at 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 26 and April 2.

Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $13 for students (21 and younger). "Value night" performances, at 7 p.m. March 27 and 31, have tickets for a discounted rate. Savings are also offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets: Go to racine theatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. Masks are recommended but not required.

RACINE — Murder. Blackmail. A gothic mansion. And ... a candlestick?

Welcome to the world of Clue, a classic board game in which players compete to gather evidence and be the first one to solve the crime.

While the game has been around since World War II, the storyline also inspired a movie and the stage play being performed at the Racine Theatre Guild.

For Doug Instenes, it's his first crack at directing a board game.

"I have fond memories of playing this game as a child, and loved the movie, so when we found out it was written into a play form, we tried for a few years to get permission to perform it," said Instenes, the Theatre Guild’s managing/artistic director.

The play, he added, "also checked a few boxes for us coming out of COVID. It has a smaller cast, and everyone loves both murder mysteries and comedies. We thought our audiences would love it, and the volunteers really wanted to be a part of it. After two years of being closed, we all just want to have a good time."

While murder is at the heart of the action, staging a show taking place in several rooms of a mansion presents its own challenges.

"The set designer Steve Barnes and I felt it was impossible in our space to quickly go back and forth between eight different rooms full of furniture," Instenes said.

The solution was to go back to the story's roots.

"The set is designed as a game board," Instenes said. "There are back walls that represent a gothic mansion. Pictures similar to very large game cards are hung in the hallway to represent each room. And we have a traditional game floor with different colored squares.

"We use light to separate different parts of the game board for each room. Also, Steve designed gothic looking stools and small tables that are moved around, similar to game pieces on the board."

Cult movie

Clue's first move from popular game to popular culture came in 1985, when a film version — with an ensemble cast playing the game's famous characters Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet — was released.

The movie was not a financial or critical success but has, since then, become something of a cult movie with a devoted following.

Instenes is a fan of the movie, he said, "but not a fanatic like some of my cast. Most of them can quote every line of the movie. It really is a cult favorite."

One distinct feature of the film is its three alternate endings. Audiences at theaters sometimes had no idea which ending they would be seeing.

On stage, however, "there is only one ending," Instenes said.

While there are violent deaths in the story — weapons of choice include a revolver, a rope and that infamous candlestick — the tone is "more fun than scary," Instenes said.

"The play is larger than life, so people don't take the violent deaths too seriously. We add stylized lighting and music underscoring to give the play the feeling of a B-horror movie," he said. "The actors also respond in unison and move like a gaggle of geese from room to room. It a lot like a dance where the six to eight actors all have to do the same thing, at the same time."

"However," he added, "people do jump, and there are a few screams when we fire a gun or two."

A real favorite

Because Clue — as a game and a movie — is well known, "we had so many talented people audition," Instenes said. "They love these characters and wanted to be in the show."

The cast members "had a wonderful time making these crazy characters come to life on stage."

Instenes encouraged the local actors to create their own take on these iconic characters.

"We are not here to totally copy other people's performances," he explained. "We need to honor and respect the popularity of the movie characters, but I wanted them to add their own interpretations. A movie and play require different skills from actors, and what an actor does on film may not work well on stage."

The local cast members, he added, "have done a wonderful job at staying true to the movie and game but have added their own creativity to make it their own."

The opening weekend performances, he said, "went really well, and the audiences have been very enthusiastic. We even had a few people in the audience come dressed like the movie characters. Tickets sales have really picked up, with a few performances close to selling out."

An enduring classic

As to why Clue — a game created in Britain during World War II as a way to pass time during air raid drills — has lasted so long, Instenes chalks it up to people's love of whodunnits.

"There are so many detective shows on TV," he said, "that it may be as simple as people just like to figure out mysteries. Also, for me growing up, I didn't have any other games similar to Clue. We played cards and other board games, but Clue was different as you tried to figure out who killed who, in what room, with what weapon."

As for seeing "Clue: On Stage," audience members are in for a night of non-stop action, he said.

"'Clue' is just fun, crazy and extremely fast paced. In fact, it is written without an intermission. You literally see these actors run around the stage non-stop for 80 minutes."

That's 80 minutes of murder, mayhem and, let's not forget, some candlestick action.

The world of Clue

The beginning: The board game Clue was originally published in Leeds, England, in 1949.

But it was created earlier, in 1944, by Anthony E. Pratt, an English musician, who came up with the mystery game as a way to pass the time during sometimes lengthy air raid drills in underground bunkers.

Pratt called his game Murder! but when it was purchased by game manufacturer Waddingtons, Norman Watson changed the name to Cluedo, described as "a play on the words 'clue' and 'Ludo,' which is Latin for 'I play.'" When the game was licensed to Parker Brothers to sell in the United States, it was renamed Clue for this market. (Outside the U.S., the game is still known as Cluedo.)

How to play Clue: Players move around the game board (rooms in a mansion) as of one of the game's six suspects, collecting clues from which to deduce which suspect murdered the game's perpetual victim, Mr. Boddy (called Dr. Black, outside of U.S.), with which weapon and in what room.

The Clue franchise: Several games, books, a film and stage play have been released as part of the Clue franchise. The board game forms a chronology. Overall, several spin-offs have been released, some featuring extra characters, and for some, different gameplay.

