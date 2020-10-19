Comedian Henry Cho returning to Kenosha

“I’m not a prude,” he said, “but my advice to aspiring comics is to work clean. It opens up more doors for you. A lot of my jobs are corporate events, and these big companies have big budgets. They know I won’t offend the CEO’s wife.”

His other advice is “when you think of something funny, write it down and then try it out on stage. Stand-up comedy is the only art form you can just try. You can’t just show up as a musician or an actor somewhere, but the guy who just passed you on the road in that other car can find a club and just try comedy.”

Life on stage

Even though he’s worn several different hats over his long career, his favorite form of performing is still stand-up comedy.

“I’m the director, writer and producer,” he explained. “No one tells me what to say or tries to tweak what I’m doing. Even after all these years, when I write a joke that I like, I can’t wait to try it out on stage.”