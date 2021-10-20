Community Band set to perform Thursday at UW-Parkside

The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with free performances this week:

The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band perform at 7 tonight (Oct. 21), in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.

Rexroth calls this program "The Joy of Music" and said the groups are celebrating "a long-awaited return to the stage with music of joy, remembrance and thanksgiving."

"We are experiencing the rejuvenation and incredible energy of making live music together and can't wait to share our excitement with listeners in the hall and online."

The concert's diverse program begins "with American composer Derek Bourgeois' feeling of joy at his own wedding ('Serenade') and includes a sweet lullaby, a spectacular fanfare, a gorgeous and heartfelt prayer, a humble reminder of what it means to be human, a celebration of life and traditions, and even a reminder not to take ourselves too seriously," Rexroth said.

The program includes: