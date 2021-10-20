Community Band set to perform Thursday at UW-Parkside

The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with free performances this week:
- The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band perform at 7 tonight (Oct. 21), in Bedford Concert Hall.
Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.
The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.
Rexroth calls this program "The Joy of Music" and said the groups are celebrating "a long-awaited return to the stage with music of joy, remembrance and thanksgiving."
"We are experiencing the rejuvenation and incredible energy of making live music together and can't wait to share our excitement with listeners in the hall and online."
The concert's diverse program begins "with American composer Derek Bourgeois' feeling of joy at his own wedding ('Serenade') and includes a sweet lullaby, a spectacular fanfare, a gorgeous and heartfelt prayer, a humble reminder of what it means to be human, a celebration of life and traditions, and even a reminder not to take ourselves too seriously," Rexroth said.
The program includes:
- "Serenade, Op. 22" by Bourgeois
- "The Seal Lullaby" by Eric Whitacre
- "Country Gardens" by Percy Grainger
- "Peace Dancer" by Jodie Blackshaw
- "An Epic Fanfare" by Julie Giroux
- "Eloi, Eloi" by Kevin Walczyk
- "Vigils Keep," also by Giroux
“Eloi, Eloi” was composed in remembrance of the victims of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Blackshaw's “Peace Dancer” was inspired by a First Nations text of the same name by Roy Henry Vickers of the Squamish Nation. The piece’s title refers to a song and dance that is thousands of years old.
- The Noon Concert Series continues with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs.
The free concert is noon Friday (Oct. 22) in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road.
Upcoming Noon Concerts: The Belle Ensemble (Nov. 5), UW-Parkside Student Recitals (Nov. 12) and UW-Parkside Chamber Ensembles (Nov. 19).
- The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26) in Bedford Concert Hall.
The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, directed by Russ Johnson, performs regularly in both on-campus and community performances.
The band's core repertoire consists of big band selections in the tradition of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and contemporary jazz styles. The band has won numerous awards as the outstanding jazz ensemble at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and has also produced two full-length recordings.
The scoop: These performances are all free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. Livestream options are also available for some concerts.