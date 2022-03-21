'Constellations' opens March 24 at Carthage College

KENOSHA -- A chance encounter at a party brings together a beekeeper named Roland and a theoretical physicist named Marianne.

That's the basis for "Constellations," a two-character play by British playwright Nick Payne, being performed March 24-26 at Carthage College in the Studio Theatre.

Carthage student Joshua Bryan Maloney directs the show.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Studio Theatre.

The drama debuted in London in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2015, starring Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway debut) and Ruth Wilson. For her role, Wilson received a nomination for the 2015 Tony Award, Best Performance By a Leading Actress in a Play.

The show has since returned to London, in 2021, and has also toured the U.S. and other countries.

The play explores the possibilities that come from that first encounter.

"In that single moment, the infinite possibilities of what the relationship can become unfold," according to the playwright. "Any one choice can lead to a new outcome: a deeply meaningful relationship, an affair, or strangers who meet only once."

Marianne and Roland’s relationship "explores all the possible paths a lifetime can have, and the power of decisions. 'Constellations' is about exploring the lines between friendship and romance, it’s about free will, quantum multiverse theory -- and even honey."

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. For tickets, go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/box-office or call the box office, 262-551-6661.

