Dig into Kenosha’s Restaurant Week: Feb. 19-27, 2022

What: Kenosha Restaurant Week, hosted by the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

When: Feb. 19-27

Where: At 53 Kenosha County businesses

Information: Find the list of participating businesses and special offers at visitkenosha.com/restaurantweek

Dine & Win: There are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau's Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw

Dine & Give: As you enjoy Restaurant Week, please consider making a donation to the Shalom Center or the Sharing Center, the official nonprofit partners of Kenosha Restaurant Week. Some of the participating venues are also offering their own ways to help nonprofit organizations.

KENOSHA — Restaurant Week, with nine days of dining specials, is back, featuring a record 53 Kenosha County venues participating.

“We have some new partners this year,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The Silver Spoon Gastro Pub and Pizzeria in Silver Lake is brand new this year, as is Los Cantaritos. It has authentic Mexican food and is really beautiful inside.”

Like 2021's Kenosha Restaurant Week — which featured takeout food items in addition to dine-in specials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — participants are offering a range of Restaurant Week specials.

“In 2021, there were no punch cards or fixed-price menus,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. “That’s back this year, too. It’s very flexible, with takeout options, take-and-bake meals and other options in addition to traditional dining.”

Each participating restaurant creates its own special offers, with options for traditional in-person dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner; carryout specials; take-and-heat meals; and packaged treats.

During Restaurant Week, you simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu; no tickets, passes or coupons are required.

(Note: Be sure to check restaurants’ websites for specific hours and reservation recommendations. The restaurants will be offering both their special Restaurant Week menus and their regular menus.)

“It’s amazing how our local businesses have responded and come up with so many fun ideas,” Tyunaitis said.

There are also non-restaurant options, including Beef Jerky Experience, Sandy’s Popper and Lou Perrine’s — home of Mama P’s Ho Ho Cake.

Helping small businesses

Restaurant Week is more important than ever, with small businesses across the U.S. struggling — or closing down completely — due to COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain and staffing issues and rising costs.

Local businesses, Tyunaitis said, are so important to communities because those businesses “create jobs, support fundraisers and local sports teams.”

Jumisko added, “It’s so important to keep them in business.”

Restaurant Week — now in its eighth year — started as a way to help local eateries during what is typically a slow time of the year for dining out: The post-holiday, dead-of-winter season.

“It’s a great promotion every winter,” Tyunaitis said. “You can save a little bit of money and help out local businesses at the same time.”

Restaurant Week remains so popular, she added, for a simple reason: “People love a deal, and it’s a good excuse to go out to eat and support local businesses.”

