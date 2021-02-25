 Skip to main content
Restaurant Week 2021: 51 venues, hundreds of choices
Restaurant Week 2021: 51 venues, hundreds of choices

Restaurant Week options include a wide range of price points, from $8 meal specials to elaborate four-course feasts and specialty cocktails. Participating businesses are:

Kenosha Restaurant Week: Heading into the final weekend

Apis, 614 56th St. has a $15 brunch special, plus Small Plates and Cocktails for $20 or $30.

Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., offers a three-course $30 dinner.

Beef Jerky Experience, 11211 120th Ave. (at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets) is offering a free bag of popcorn or peanuts when you buy three bags of jerky.

The Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., has Hot Beef Sandwich and a Roast Beef Dinner specials, plus free desserts.

The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., offers Family Take Out Meal Deals.

Bristol 45 Diner, 8321 200th Ave. in Bristol, offers $9 breakfast items, $8 lunch specials and free ice cream with all dinner orders.

The Buzz, 5621 Sixth Ave., has $10 breakfast specials and $10 lunch sandwiches.

Captain’s Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave., offers breakfast, lunch and dinner specials.

Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, offers a $30 dinner for two.

Century Pub & Eatery, 5511 Sixth Ave., has $10 lunch and $20 dinner options.

Culver’s Pleasant Prairie, 10484 Corporate Drive, features a daily special each day of Restaurant Week.

El Camino Kitchen, 9900 77th St. has $29.99 and $35.99 Dinner for Two options.

Elsie Mae’s Bakery & Cannery, now located at Tenuta’s Deli, 3203 52nd St., has four Mini Pies on special.

Franks Diner, 508 58th St., has breakfast and lunch specials under $10.

Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 5703 Sixth Ave., has a $32 Curbside Family Pack and free kids meals.

Hobnob Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge, 277 Sheridan Road, is offering “Retro Dinners” for $16. (Not available Friday or Saturday.)

Iguana Wana Mexican Grill, 9080 76th St., offers $10 lunch and $20 and $30 dinner specials.

The Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., has a $30 three-course dinner.

Johnny’Z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road, offers specials for brunch, lunch and dinner. Take-out options include Simba’s Hot Beef.

Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St., offers a $25 “take and heat” Family Potato Party special.

Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St., has $10 lunch and $20 dinner deals.

Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., has $50 Take & Heat Dinners that feed up to four people.

La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road, has lunch/brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner specials.

Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries, 5145 Sheridan Road, has a buy one, get one free offer for Mama P’s Ho Ho Cakes.

Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W. Frontage Road, has a $10 lunch special that includes several options.

Mason’s Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th St., has $10 breakfast and lunch options.

Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., is offering a $10 Combo Special.

Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave., offers a $10 lunch special, a $40 dinner special and a $45 Family-Style Take Out Special.

Sandy’s Popper, 5503 Sixth Ave., has a Gift Pack special for $12.50.

Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., offers $10 brunch specials on Saturday and Sunday, plus a $20 appetizer and cocktails special, a $35 three-course dinner special and a $35 takeout Family Meal Deal.

At Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, 5711 Eighth Ave., has a $15 Freezer Meal for Two.

Slip 56, 506 56th St., has a $10 dinner special.

Soon’s Sushi Café, 2100 54th St., has $1 off sushi rolls (up to five rolls per order).

Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, 3203 52nd St., has a $10.99 lunch special and a $19.99 Take and Make Dinner for Two.

tg’s Restaurant & Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., has a $20 Sunday Brunch for Two, $10 lunch specials and a $30 Dinner for Two.

The 1844 Table & Mash, 5706 Eighth Ave. (inside The Stella Hotel), has a buy one dinner entrée, get one for half-price special.

The Cafe at The Stella, 5706 Eighth Ave., offers a “$6 Pick Two Lunch Special” (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

The Coffee Pot, 4914 Seventh Ave., offers $10 specials for breakfast and lunch.

The Daily Dose, 6010 40th Ave., offers breakfast specials and a lunch “Triple Play” for $9.95.

The Down Town’r Saloon, 707 56th St. has a $30 Sample Platter for Two and a $70 Family Sample Platter.

The Garage Sports & Burger Bar, 3001 60th St., has a $20 Burger of the Week Special.

The Red Oak Restaurant, 4410 200th Ave. in Bristol, offers $10 brunch specials and $30 dinners.

The Spot Drive-In, 2117 75th St., has a $10 lunch and a $20 Dinner for Two.

Trolley Dogs, 5501 Sixth Ave., offers a $10 Lunch for Two and $20 Dinner for Two.

Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill, 7410 118th Ave., offers a $34.95 Chef’s Choice Dinner for Two.

Twisted Cuisine, 7546 Sheridan Road, has a $20 Tapas Style Dinner and a $30 Four-Course Dinner.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., offers $10 breakfast (Saturday and Sunday), $10 lunch or dinner (Saturday-Thursday) and a $20 Friday dinner.

Valeo’s Pizza Kitchen, 5021 30th Ave., offers a 14-inch one-topping pizza for $9.99, plus daily lunch and dinner specials. 

Villa D’Carlo, 5140 Sixth Ave., has a $30 three-course dinner.

Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road, offers specials for lunch and dinner.

Wine Knot Bar & Bistro, 5611 Sixth Ave., has a $30 three-course dinner special and $8 Upscale “TV dinners.”

