Restaurant Week 2021: 51 venues, hundreds of choices

Sandy’s Popper, 5503 Sixth Ave., has a Gift Pack special for $12.50.

Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., offers $10 brunch specials on Saturday and Sunday, plus a $20 appetizer and cocktails special, a $35 three-course dinner special and a $35 takeout Family Meal Deal.

At Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, 5711 Eighth Ave., has a $15 Freezer Meal for Two.

Slip 56, 506 56th St., has a $10 dinner special.

Soon’s Sushi Café, 2100 54th St., has $1 off sushi rolls (up to five rolls per order).

Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, 3203 52nd St., has a $10.99 lunch special and a $19.99 Take and Make Dinner for Two.

tg’s Restaurant & Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., has a $20 Sunday Brunch for Two, $10 lunch specials and a $30 Dinner for Two.

The 1844 Table & Mash, 5706 Eighth Ave. (inside The Stella Hotel), has a buy one dinner entrée, get one for half-price special.

The Cafe at The Stella, 5706 Eighth Ave., offers a “$6 Pick Two Lunch Special” (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).