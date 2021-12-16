Dive into our 10 Days of Christmas Fun!

Ten days.

That’s what’s left until Christmas. How are you doing on your seasonal celebrating?

Have you been to a performance of “A Christmas Carol”? How about one of the many area holiday concerts? A cookie walk? Craft show? A visit with Santa?

Come on, people! Get out of the house for a few hours and enjoy some festivities before it’s the middle of February and you’re wondering where all the tinsel went.

Here’s a guide to help you enjoy the time leading up to The Big Day, with at least one activity to try each day:

TODAY, Dec. 16

Start the countdown to Christmas Day with a holiday classic: The Racine Theatre Guild is performing a stage adaptation of the beloved 1983 film "A Christmas Story," complete with a frozen tongue, a pink bunny costume and a warning not to "shoot your eye out!" Here's a bonus: It's Value Night on Dec. 16, with discounted ticket prices. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218 for details. Note: Masks are required in the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

FRIDAY, Dec. 17

You’re a mean one, Mr. Scrooge: The Fleeing Artists theater troupe is performing Charles Dickens’ classic story “A Christmas Carol,” with performances Dec. 17-19 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha. In this adaptation, 11 actors play 40-plus characters in the show, from the old miser Scrooge to young Tiny Tim. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is "pay what you can." www.fleeingartists.org. Note: Masks are required.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18

We pause in our Christmas preparations to celebrate winter: Though the Winter Solstice — the shortest day and longest night of the year — doesn't happen until Dec. 21, the folks at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, are getting a jump on the new season with a Winter Solstice Night Hike. Participants should check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of four time slots before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park, finishing "with hopes for the new year at the yule log." Note: Registration is required. Sign up in advance at www.pringlenc.org/events. The cost is $6 (free for Pringle members).

Also on Dec. 18, the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia, is hosting a Full Moon Drum Circle from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This is a free event; donations are accepted. Meet at the River Bend pavilion to welcome the full moon "with music and intention, circling a warming fire." There will be some extra drums, but people may bring their own instrument and a chair and/or blankets.

SUNDAY, Dec. 19

From pumpkins to twinkling lights: The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display, which debuted in 2020. This year, the lights have expanded around the farm's grounds. The light show is open 3 to 8 p.m. each night, ending Dec. 19, so hurry up and get there. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

MONDAY, Dec. 20

Monday Funday in the big city: We promised to offer one holiday attraction for each day, but if you’re hopping a train all the way to Chicago for some Christmas in the City action, you really need to do more than one activity.

We suggest:

Stopping in Millennium Park for fun photos at Cloud Gate , aka “the Bean.” You can skate on the outdoor rink here (skate rentals are available). Also, the city of Chicago’s official holiday tree is in Millennium Park.

, aka “the Bean.” You can skate on the outdoor rink here (skate rentals are available). Also, the city of Chicago’s official holiday tree is in Millennium Park. Chicago’s German open-air holiday market, Christkindlmarket , is up and running in Daley Plaza. You’ll find food, drinks, entertainment and several styles of wooden nutcrackers, along with other crafts. The market opens at 11 a.m. daily through Dec. 24. There’s a second location in Wrigleyville, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St., open through Dec. 31 and there's an ice skating rink there, too. christkindlmarket.com.

, is up and running in Daley Plaza. You’ll find food, drinks, entertainment and several styles of wooden nutcrackers, along with other crafts. The market opens at 11 a.m. daily through Dec. 24. There’s a second location in Wrigleyville, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St., open through Dec. 31 and there's an ice skating rink there, too. christkindlmarket.com. The Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. The 45-foot Grand Tree takes center stage in the Rotunda, surrounded by more than 50 smaller trees decorated by volunteers from Chicago’s ethnic communities. The holiday exhibit is included in museum admission. www.msichicago.org.

TUESDAY, Dec. 21

Enjoy dinner and a show: The Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson is performing “Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn,” served up as dinner theater through Dec. 23. The story centers on an inn that's only open on holidays and features a parade of Berlin's hit songs such as "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade" and "White Christmas." Bonus: Still looking for gifts? The theater complex contains four gift shops. For a show schedule and other information, go to www.firesidetheatre.com of call 800-477-9505.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22

Get your brass on: It isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard a brass band performing traditional carols. Luckily for us, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing a free holiday concert 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

THURSDAY, Dec. 23

Theme park fun: Great America’s Holiday in the Park is back, with the theme park in Gurnee, Ill., decked out for the holiday season. The theme park’s coasters aren’t open, but other rides — including The Dark Knight, Justice League and the park’s signature Carousel — are open. You’ll also find special holiday shows, merchandise and food items. And you can never take too many selfies in front of theme park's huge lighting displays. For hours and more details, go to sixflags.com/greatamerica.

FRIDAY, Dec. 24

Blades of glory: It’s Christmas Eve — and you know what that means! (We’re not sure what we mean, either, but we just get excited for Christmas!) The day before Christmas is a great time to take a break from wrapping gifts and check out the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

SATURDAY, Dec. 25

Go wild on Christmas Day: You’ll likely be staying home on the holiday, but if you do want to venture out today (maybe to avoid visiting relatives?), head to the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., for its “Wonderland of Lights.” Visitors drive through the light show after entering the zoo grounds at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance (on the corner of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard). The “Wonderland” features decorated trees, characters and a whole tunnel of lights. 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. Admission is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 and younger. This is a drive-through only experience, with no walking allowed. racinezoo.org.

