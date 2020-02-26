Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include Expo, wolf program, Lakeside Band Festival

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:

Friday (Feb. 28), attend the program: Buford’s Brigade at Gettysburg: A Study in the Maturity of the Federal Cavalry, noon to 1 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The Civil War Museum offers many free programs throughout the year, including this presentation by Laurence D. Schiller. For more information, call 262-653-4141.

Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UW-Parkside’s Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse, 900 Wood Road. This event is organized by the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce. Businesses and organizations will be exhibiting — many with products and services for purchase on site. There will be family activities, demonstrations, performances, free health services, a raffle and food for sale. $2 entry for adults, under 18 are admitted free of charge. For a list of exhibitors, go to kenoshaexpo.com. For more information, call 262-654-1234.

