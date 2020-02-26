Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include Expo, wolf program, Lakeside Band Festival

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Friday (Feb. 28), attend the program: Buford’s Brigade at Gettysburg: A Study in the Maturity of the Federal Cavalry, noon to 1 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The Civil War Museum offers many free programs throughout the year, including this presentation by Laurence D. Schiller. For more information, call 262-653-4141.
Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UW-Parkside’s Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse, 900 Wood Road. This event is organized by the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce. Businesses and organizations will be exhibiting — many with products and services for purchase on site. There will be family activities, demonstrations, performances, free health services, a raffle and food for sale. $2 entry for adults, under 18 are admitted free of charge. For a list of exhibitors, go to kenoshaexpo.com. For more information, call 262-654-1234.
Also Saturday, attend the program about Timber Wolf Ecology and Management, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. Participants will learn how trackers identify and count wolves in an effort to determine boundaries of pack territories. This program is best for ages 12 and older. Note: The program itself is free, but a valid state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong: $8 per day for vehicles with Wisconsin plates ($3 for senior citizens) or $11 for vehicles with out-of-state plates. Annual state park admission stickers are also available. For more information, call 262-878-5601.
Saturday night, enjoy the Observatory Open House, 7 to 11 p.m. at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Enjoy an evening of star gazing and telescope viewing. A variety of telescopes will be on hand; you may also bring your own binoculars or telescopes. The free event is held weather permitting. For more information, call 262-552-8196.
Saturday night is also the Lakeside Band Festival, 7 p.m. at Carthage College in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The free concert features regional high school students, plus members of the Carthage Concert Band and the Wind Orchestra. Music selections highlight the compositions of distinguished Polish composers Krystoph Penderecki, Witold Lutoslaski, Wanda Landowska and Frederic Chopin. For more information, call 262-551-5859.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.