Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include First Friday and quilt show

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:

Friday (March 6), enjoy First Fridays at the I-94 Visitor Information Center, I-94 and Highway 165. Stop by between noon and 3 p.m. for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s free, fun, informative and tasty open house. Meet the people behind some of our local attractions and businesses and pick up ideas of things to see and do in Kenosha and throughout Wisconsin. For more information, call 262-857-7164.

Also Friday, go Stargazing at Griffin Observatory, which is located at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The doors are open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students and friends present this free event, which showcases Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. See the universe from a historic setting, using modern technology! For more information, call 262-551-6042.