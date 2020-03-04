Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include First Friday and quilt show

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Friday (March 6), enjoy First Fridays at the I-94 Visitor Information Center, I-94 and Highway 165. Stop by between noon and 3 p.m. for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s free, fun, informative and tasty open house. Meet the people behind some of our local attractions and businesses and pick up ideas of things to see and do in Kenosha and throughout Wisconsin. For more information, call 262-857-7164.
Also Friday, go Stargazing at Griffin Observatory, which is located at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The doors are open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students and friends present this free event, which showcases Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. See the universe from a historic setting, using modern technology! For more information, call 262-551-6042.
Friday through next Sunday (March 15), enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf — A Parody.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. What happens when the most recognizable characters from some of the greatest American plays of the 20th century suddenly find themselves sharing the same stage? Come see for yourself! Tickets are $11. For tickets, go to rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.
Saturday, the Southport Quilters Guild Annual Members Show opens at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. More than 60 beautiful handmade quilts will be on display. The theme this year is Women’s Voices. The exhibit continues through March 29. General admission to the museum is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Saturday, Blue House Book will host an International Women’s Day celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space’s 624 Gallery, located at 624 57th St. in downtown Kenosha. The annual free event celebrates gender equality, focusing on the female experience, with a book sale, panel discussion, and live music from local, all-female band Violet Wilder. The event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, enjoy the Wilmot Mountain Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road. Activities include music on the patio, an outdoor bar, photo booth, face painting, a hose relay race, costume ski parade and contest and a new “Slush Cup” competition. For more information, call 262-862-2301.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.