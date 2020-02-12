Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include hike, stargazing, musical

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:

Friday (Feb. 14), enjoy a Valentine’s Candlelit Night Hike, 6:30—8 p.m. at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. Enjoy the serenity of Bristol Woods on a romantic candlelit hike followed by hot cocoa in the nature center. Come and leave as you like. The general public fee is $6. Pre-registration is required at 262-857-8008.

Also Friday, go Stargazing at the Griffin Observatory, 7:30 9:30 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students and friends will make available Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. The event is free. This continues, weather permitting, every Friday through March 6. Participants can view the universe from a historic setting, using modern technology. For more information, call 262-551-6042.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Friday through Sunday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This also takes place Feb. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15-$18 and are available at rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.