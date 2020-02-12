Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include hike, stargazing, musical

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Friday (Feb. 14), enjoy a Valentine’s Candlelit Night Hike, 6:30—8 p.m. at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. Enjoy the serenity of Bristol Woods on a romantic candlelit hike followed by hot cocoa in the nature center. Come and leave as you like. The general public fee is $6. Pre-registration is required at 262-857-8008.
Also Friday, go Stargazing at the Griffin Observatory, 7:30 9:30 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students and friends will make available Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. The event is free. This continues, weather permitting, every Friday through March 6. Participants can view the universe from a historic setting, using modern technology. For more information, call 262-551-6042.
Friday through Sunday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This also takes place Feb. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15-$18 and are available at rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.
Friday through Monday, shop at the Presidents’ Day Caseload Sale at the Jelly Belly Visitor Center, 10100 Jelly Belly Lane. Enjoy a sale on select items, including a Belly Flops Deal. Besides shopping inside the store, also enjoy the free interactive tour experience. The store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tours are available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 866-868-7522.
Also Sunday, enjoy the President’s Day Family Game Day, with activities from noon to 3 p.m. in the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Celebrate President’s Day with games some of the presidents loved: mini-golf in the museum; be like John Adams and challenge friends to a game of marbles; throw horseshoes like George W. Bush; or play scrabble like Barack Obama. For more information about this free event, call 262-653-4141.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
