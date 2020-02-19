Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include plays, arts center event

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Friday (Feb. 21) and Saturday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
- Performances are 7:30 each night at the historic Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This is the closing weekend for the show. Tickets are $15-$18 and are available at rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.
Carthage Theatre presents “Fighting For Home: Stories of Women Who Serve,”
- with performances are 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights and 3 p.m. Sunday in Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, on the north side of the campus at 2001 Alford Park Drive. This production is based on interviews with women specifically about issues related to being a female in the military in the last 30 years. Tickets are $8-$14. This also takes place Feb. 27-29. For more information, call 262-551-6661.
- Sunday, enjoy the
Grand Reopening of the Anderson Arts Center
- , 1 to 4 p.m. at 6603 Third Ave. The Anderson Arts Center reopens after a $4.3 million preservation and modernization project. Stop by and see the opening exhibitions, which include the “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” juried show by The League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by The Area Artists Group. This is a free event; refreshments will be served. For more information, call 262-653-0481.
- Also Sunday, enjoy the
Great Kenosha Area Pizza Bake-Off
- , 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau, entrance “C”, which is at the north end of Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. This is the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club’s 20th annual charity event to raise funds for kids’ programs in the community. Sample pizzas donated and served from pizza establishments, and vote for your favorite. Voting closes at 6:30 p.m. The family-friendly event includes a visit from popular local mascots. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door for adults, and $5 in advance and $6 at the door for children age 10 and younger. For more information, call 262-620-1588.
- Go downhill skiing, snowboarding or snow tubing at
Wilmot Mountain
- , which is at 11931 Fox River Road. Wilmot Mountain is part of Vail Resorts and features 120 ski-able acres, 23 unique trails, five chairlifts, a newly transformed terrain park, a 22-lane tubing area, a state-of-the-art ski school for children and adults and three eating areas. For more information, call 262-862-2301.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.