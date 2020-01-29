Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include Restaurant Week, Polar Plunge

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Saturday (Feb. 1) through Sunday (Feb. 9), enjoy Kenosha Restaurant Week
- . This is a nine-day celebration of our community’s delicious dining scene. There are 42 local restaurants throughout Kenosha County offering multi-course meals at tasty savings. Special fixed-price menus are available for breakfast or brunch ($10), lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). No tickets, passes or coupons are required. Log on at www.VisitKenosha.com/RW for the list of participating restaurants, menus, how you can win prizes, and how you can make a charitable donation. Kenosha Restaurant Week is produced by the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Questions? Call 262-654-7307.
- Saturday morning, go on a
Nature Hike, 10 to 11 a.m. at Pringle Nature Center
- , 9800 160th Ave. The hike will be led by a naturalist and focus on seasonal highlights of Bristol Woods County Park, where the nature center is located. This free program is open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. No pre-registration is required. For more information, call 262-857-8008.
- Saturday afternoon, enjoy the
Kenosha Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
- . Plunging starts at noon outside the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. This event helps support Special Olympics Wisconsin’s year-round program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. There’s a family-friendly party after the plunging, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 262-598-9507 (extension 2) or go online to www.polarplungewi.org.
Sunday, attend the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Program, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. During this first-person performance, audience members will hear from Mrs. Stanton in 1866, when the Civil War was over, but the battle for Women’s Suffrage was just beginning. The free program is performed by Laura Keyes.
- For more information, call 262-653-4141.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to www.VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.