Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include Restaurant Week's final weekend

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Kenosha Restaurant Week continues through Sunday (Feb. 9). There are 42 local places throughout Kenosha County offering special fixed-price menus for breakfast or brunch ($10), lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). No tickets, passes or coupons are required. Log on at VisitKenosha.com/RW for the list of participating restaurants and menus and to find out how you can win prizes and make a charitable donation.
Friday, enjoy First Fridays at the I-94 Visitor Information Center, I-94 and Highway 165. Between noon and 3 p.m., stop by the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s free, fun, informative and tasty Open House. You can meet the people behind some of our local attractions and businesses and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide. For more information, call 262-857-7164.
Starting Friday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 22 at the historic Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15-$18. You can purchase tickets in advance at www.rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.
Saturday, enjoy the Snow Daze Festival, 2 to 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Look for unique photo opportunities with the space-themed ice sculptures on display. The ice artists from Art Below Zero will create a one-of-a-kind ice sculpture. Take a spin on the city’s ice rink and enjoy free skate check-outs. Visitors can also warm up at the pop-up hot chocolate stand near the skating rink. More than 40 finished ice sculptures will decorate the park and sidewalks throughout downtown Kenosha. For more information, call 262-653-4177.
Enjoy a pair of free programs at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., this weekend. Saturday is the African American Read-In, 1 to 2 p.m. Adult and youth readers from our community lend their voices to poetry, essays, short stories and children’s books by African American authors. Then on Sunday, attend the Native American Woodland Storytelling program, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Enjoy Anishinaabe stories of the past and present during a traditional winter storytelling session featuring Skip Twardosz. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.