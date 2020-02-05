Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include Restaurant Week's final weekend

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues through Sunday (Feb. 9). There are 42 local places throughout Kenosha County offering special fixed-price menus for breakfast or brunch ($10), lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). No tickets, passes or coupons are required. Log on at VisitKenosha.com/RW for the list of participating restaurants and menus and to find out how you can win prizes and make a charitable donation.

Friday, enjoy First Fridays at the I-94 Visitor Information Center, I-94 and Highway 165. Between noon and 3 p.m., stop by the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s free, fun, informative and tasty Open House. You can meet the people behind some of our local attractions and businesses and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide. For more information, call 262-857-7164.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Starting Friday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 22 at the historic Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15-$18. You can purchase tickets in advance at www.rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.