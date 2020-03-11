Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include theater, Leprechaun run and maple sugaring program

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:
Friday (March 13) through Sunday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf — A Parody.” Performances are 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. What happens when the most recognizable characters from some of the greatest American plays of the 20th century suddenly find themselves sharing the same stage? Come see for yourself! Tickets are $11. For tickets, go to rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.
Saturday, participate in the Leprechaun & Lederhosen 0.1K Beer Run, 10 a.m. at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, 5555 7th St. Walk or run the “grueling” flat 100-meter course. The event supports the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Registration is $30 and is limited to people 21 and over. Children may attend as spectators and are free. Register at bgckenosha.org. For more information, call 262-653-7304.
Also Saturday, be part of Elsie Mae’s Bakery & Cannery’s Pi Day Celebration. Three events are taking place — all at Place De Douai in HarborPark, Second Avenue and 56th Street — and require advance registration. The annual Free Toddler Pie Eating Contest starts at 11:30 a.m. The new Pi Day 5K Run is at 2 p.m.; the fee is $20. The new All Ages Pie Eating Contest is 3 ti 4 p.m. Participants will eat a 9-inch cream pie; $20 entry fee. Register at elsiemaescanningandpies.com/shop/events/18. For more information, call 262-914-9198.
Saturday morning attend the program It’s Maple Sugaring Time, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Participants will experience, through hands-on activities, the art and traditions of maple sugaring. This program is for families and adults. It is a two-hour outdoor program. Registration is required with payment in advance. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children.To register, email TheHollow@hawthornhollow.org or call 262-552-8196.
Saturday night, enjoy the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. in the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. Enjoy a night on Broadway as the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs music from celebrated musicals such as “The Sound of Music,” “Wicked,” “Chicago” and more. Visit kenoshasymphony.org for $30 concert tickets. Tickets are also available at the door. For more information, call 262-220-7526.
For more information about events happening in the Kenosha area, call the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau 24-Hour Event line at 262-654-7307, ext. 3, or log on to VisitKenosha.com.
Meridith Jumisko is the public relations director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.