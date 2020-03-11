Enjoy Kenosha: Local events include theater, Leprechaun run and maple sugaring program

Enjoy these Kenosha area events and more this weekend:

Friday (March 13) through Sunday, enjoy the Lakeside Players’ production of “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf — A Parody.” Performances are 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. What happens when the most recognizable characters from some of the greatest American plays of the 20th century suddenly find themselves sharing the same stage? Come see for yourself! Tickets are $11. For tickets, go to rhodecenter.org. For more information, call 262-657-7529.

Saturday, participate in the Leprechaun & Lederhosen 0.1K Beer Run, 10 a.m. at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, 5555 7th St. Walk or run the “grueling” flat 100-meter course. The event supports the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Registration is $30 and is limited to people 21 and over. Children may attend as spectators and are free. Register at bgckenosha.org. For more information, call 262-653-7304.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.