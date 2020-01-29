Enter our Kenosha News Oscar Contest

Look in Sunday’s Kenosha News for our annual Oscar Contest.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
Fill out your Oscar Contest Ballot or enter online to take home a “Movie Night Gift Basket,” stuffed with popcorn and other snacks, movie passes and some Kenosha News swag.
Answers are due before the Oscar show starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 9, so brush up on your knowledge of cinematography.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Liz Snyder
Features/GO Kenosha
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today