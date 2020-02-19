Entertainment briefs: 'Into the Woods,' Irish dancers, art classes

‘Into the Woods Jr.’ at Wilmot High School
This production by the Christian Youth Theater — opening Friday night — is the “junior” version of Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s “cockeyed fairytale.” The show runs about an hour.
The Tony Award-winning musical features familiar characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in a musical retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
This musical fairy tale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 21), 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 23) at the high school in Wilmot. Tickets are $13-$15 in advance at www.cytchicago.org and $17 at the door.
Irish dancers performing March 1
The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will perform one of their first shows of the season at 12:30 p.m. on March 1 in Guild Hall of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.
There is no cost to attend; guests should enter at the north door.
Trinity has brought the art of Irish dance to the Kenosha area since 1982. The performers are students from preschool through high school. The show will last about 30 minutes, and cake will be served. Note: Senior citizens and those with disabilities are invited to a free lunch prior to the performance. The lunch is part of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Senior Program. To sign up for the lunch, call 262-654-8642.
Re:Vision Gallery classes
Cartooning Classes with artist Skrauss Khroma-Pop are offered at 4 p.m. on four Saturdays, starting Feb. 22, at Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road. The gallery will also feature “Live Painting with The Skrauss” at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information about these events, call 262-764-6603 or check the gallery’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/revisiongallery).