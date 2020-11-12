Eric Church named Entertainer of the Year at CMA Awards

In a year like no other, the 54th Annual CMA Awards brought the country music community together, live, for the first time in months to celebrate.

Eric Church, performing “Hell of a View,” was awarded the night’s top honor of CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for the artist.

“You know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight together as country music, in-person, live, not on Zoom,” Church said during the awards show broadcast. “I believe this. It’s going to be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world.”

Maren Morris, performing “The Bones,” was the night’s biggest winner, taking home three awards: CMA Single, Song and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Luke Combs took home two awards, for CMA Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. Old Dominion won CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Dan + Shay accepted trophies for CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and Morgan Wallen, performing “More Than My Hometown,” received CMA New Artist of the Year.

Winners announced prior to the live broadcast included Carly Pearce and Lee Brice for CMA Musical Event of the Year, Miranda Lambert for CMA Music Video of the Year and Jenee Fleenor for CMA Musician of the Year.