Eric Church named Entertainer of the Year at CMA Awards

In a year like no other, the 54th Annual CMA Awards brought the country music community together, live, for the first time in months to celebrate.
Eric Church, performing “Hell of a View,” was awarded the night’s top honor of CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for the artist.
“You know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight together as country music, in-person, live, not on Zoom,” Church said during the awards show broadcast. “I believe this. It’s going to be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world.”
Maren Morris, performing “The Bones,” was the night’s biggest winner, taking home three awards: CMA Single, Song and Female Vocalist of the Year.
Luke Combs took home two awards, for CMA Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. Old Dominion won CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Dan + Shay accepted trophies for CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and Morgan Wallen, performing “More Than My Hometown,” received CMA New Artist of the Year.
Winners announced prior to the live broadcast included Carly Pearce and Lee Brice for CMA Musical Event of the Year, Miranda Lambert for CMA Music Video of the Year and Jenee Fleenor for CMA Musician of the Year.
Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde kicked off the night with a special collaboration honoring the late Charlie Daniels. The show also honored country greats Kenny Rogers and Joe Diffie with tributes from Little Big Town and Jon Pardi, respectively.
Continuing the honoring of artists who died in 2020, hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker took the stage to perform “In the Ghetto,” honoring the late Mac Davis, a three-time CMA Awards host.
The show, which aired Wednesday night on ABC, also honored Country Music Hall of Fame member Charley Pride with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Jimmie Allen took the stage for an emotional introduction followed by a surprise performance of “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” with Pride. Old Dominion took viewers back to 1980, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic film “Urban Cowboy,” performing Johnny Lee’s “Looking For Love.”
Continuing the tradition of one-of-a-kind performances, the show delivered the world television premiere of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s No. 1 single “10,000 Hours,” captured remotely at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Also, performing off-site, Keith Urban treated viewers to an intimate performance of “God Whispered Your Name” from his native homeland, Australia, dedicating his performance to frontline workers.
Other highlights included Lambert delivering her latest hit single “Settling Down” while Combs also took the stage for a performance of “Cold As You.” Ingrid Andress made her CMA Awards performance debut with a tearful rendition of her top hit “More Hearts Than Mine.”
