Ex-Uncle, Cedarberg's Beaker team up for show

The Rough Cut performs Saturday

Its time to spill some ink on a band I haven’t mentioned yet. The Rough Cut will be performing Saturday at Duke’s Country Saloon.

The core of the band is Spence Voss and Bo Ledman. They play a lot more than just country, adding rock, folk, pop and more. They perform both hits and original compositions. I admit that I am new to them but my understanding is that, whether as a duo or full band, they touch on everything from Johnny Cash to Brittney Spears to Snoop Dog to Luke Bryan to Sir Mix a Lot. So, yeah.

The Rough Cut will perform Saturday, Feb. 29, at Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St.

Kenosha Symphony hosts blues performance

OK, fair warning on this one as it was written and submitted several days ago. The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is having a very unique performance at 7 p.m. Friday. KSO Explores the Blues: Smoky Blues will be performed in a private residence.