Ex-Uncle, Cedarberg's Beaker team up for show

How many times have I written that a show was going to be a lot of fun? I don’t know either, but probably a lot.
The show Saturday at Union Park Tavern will most certainly fall into that category. Kenosha’s own Ex-Üncle and Cedarburg’s Beaker will team up for a double blast of (almost) over the top fun.
Ex-Üncle’s brand of party rock has gotten a little funkier and dirtier of late and that’s a good thing. I have seen Beaker a few times and they are part funk-punk-rock band and part comedy show, complete with lab coats (Beaker, get it?) and a Squirrel-Man. Yeah, you read that right.
Ex-Üncle and Beaker perform Saturday, February 29 at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
Kyle Young sets album release
Have you heard Salem’s Kyle Young? He will be having an album release celebration Friday at Kenosha Creative Space. The self taught musician/singer-songwriter has been playing music for over a decade and his passion shows. He can touch on a lot of different styles including Funk, Jazz/Reggae, Blues and Pop. He is upbeat and positive in his approach and music.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and there is a $7 suggested donation.
The Kyle Young Album Release show starts 7pm Friday, Feb. 28, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
The Rough Cut performs Saturday
Its time to spill some ink on a band I haven’t mentioned yet. The Rough Cut will be performing Saturday at Duke’s Country Saloon.
The core of the band is Spence Voss and Bo Ledman. They play a lot more than just country, adding rock, folk, pop and more. They perform both hits and original compositions. I admit that I am new to them but my understanding is that, whether as a duo or full band, they touch on everything from Johnny Cash to Brittney Spears to Snoop Dog to Luke Bryan to Sir Mix a Lot. So, yeah.
The Rough Cut will perform Saturday, Feb. 29, at Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St.
Kenosha Symphony hosts blues performance
OK, fair warning on this one as it was written and submitted several days ago. The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is having a very unique performance at 7 p.m. Friday. KSO Explores the Blues: Smoky Blues will be performed in a private residence.
This is the first of several KSO benefits that will explore different musical genres. The Friday show features musician Lil’ Rev who is a highly respected American Roots musician and educator from Milwaukee. His heroes include the likes of Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Josh White, Sonny Terry, Cicso Houston and Leadbelly. The address of the venue will be given after the purchase but the address is in the downtown/lakefront area. The audience is capped at 50.
Irish band Realta performs tonight
Up in Racine, JJ McAuliffe has set up a very good reputation among touring bands, both from the U.S. and worldwide. Not all, but many of the bands from overseas are Celtic, as McAuliffe runs the Irish Fest rock stage and works for a pretty big name band in Scotland. McAuliffe’s is hosting another top shelf Irish band Thursday when Réalta comes to the cozy south side club.
The Trad folk band has been described by Irish Music Magazine as “A full bodied pipe and whistle extravaganza.” The instrumentation is authentic traditional with dueling uilleann pipes, whistles, bodhrán, guitar, bouzouki, double bass and vocals. The Belfast based band takes a respectful play on traditional Irish music along the lines of bands like The Bothy Band, Planxty and others
Réalta performs Thursday, Feb. 27, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine just north of Hwy KR. Tickets are $15 advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4515575 or $20 at the door.
DONOMA on stage with The Unincorporated
Just in case you aren’t into great Celtic music but want to check out McAuliffe’s Pub, you will probably recognize one of the bands there Saturday, February 29. That’s when Kenosha’s own DONOMA will be performing along with Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s The Unincorporated.
DONOMA is a modern original rock band that pushes out melody, moxie and mettle with a fair amount of magic. I just checked out The Unincorporated on their website and I really like their brand of modern rock-n-roll as well. This show WILL rock. Worth the short drive, take 22nd Ave north just a few miles north of Hwy KR.
DONOMA and The Unincorporated perform Saturday, Feb. 29, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd in far south Racine.
