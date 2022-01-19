"Failure: A Love Story" opens Feb. 11

What: "Failure: A Love Story," performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13

Where: The Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Cost: $13 general admission; $10 for senior citizens, students, educators, first responders and members of the military. (Please bring an ID to the box office for discounted tickets.)

Tickets: Can be reserved online in advance at fleeingartists.org. Limited tickets will also be available at the door.

Caution: This show is rated "a light PG" for mild language and situations involving love and death.

Note: All audience members are required to wear masks while inside the building and to socially distance between different groups. All the performers have been fully vaccinated and will perform without masks onstage, but at all other times they will be wearing masks (backstage, etc.).

KENOSHA — Love is in the air — or something close to it — for the Fleeing Artists Theater troupe's latest production at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

"Failure: A Love Story" will be performed one weekend only, with shows Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13.

The show, written by Philip Dawkins, is described as a "whimsical comedy about love in all its countless forms."

Alex Metalsky, who is directing the show, describes it as "equal parts zany and wistful, 'Failure' is a hilarious, sometimes melancholic show that performs live in downtown Kenosha over Valentine's Day Weekend."

Set in Chicago during the Roaring 1920s, or "The Age of Wonderful Nonsense," the play focuses on the eccentric Fail Sisters: pragmatic Gerty, competitive Jenny June and energetic Nelly. They will each fall in love with, and then lose, the same man over the course of one year in 1928.

That man, Mortimer Mortimer, is looking for a special someone to marry — he just doesn't know who, or where, or when, she'll be.

But one day, after stumbling into the Fail Family Clock Shop, he finds the woman of his dreams.

"Failure," Metalsky said, "is a story about love and all the highs and heartaches we undergo to experience this phenomenon — even after death and grief."

In the play, colorful characters and a whimsical chorus tell the story of the three sisters, their brother and an ardent suitor living above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River.

"Failure" is "a magical, tender fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual’s successes or failures."

The dialogue is described as "quick paced and witty, decorated with 1920s slang, alliteration and plays on words, especially the word 'time.'" The dialogue is arranged in a poetic manner, where the start of a line does not necessarily indicate the beginning of a sentence. This writing style adds emphasis to certain phrases that stand alone and reflects the underlying metaphorical depth of the story."

The playwright works to "create a balance within the plot by pairing each downcast moment with a joyful one."

Looking for directors

After the Valentine Weekend show, the Fleeing Artists Theatre, founded in 2018 by Kenneth Montley, Kevin Duffy and Metalsky, three alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s theater program, continues its season with :

"Melancholy Play," April 29-May 1.

"Far Away," May 20-22.

The troupe also performs free shows for its Summer Shakespeare season.

Two directors are needed for this coming summer season: "The Comedy of Errors," to be performed outdoors, and "Romeo & Juliet," which will be performed indoors.

To apply as a director, email the troupe at fleeingartists@gmail.com. An application will be sent and must be filled out no later than Feb. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.