Family activities: 'Charlotte's Web,' maple syrup hikes

Activities for families this week include a stage version of a beloved story and maple sugaring hikes:
Children’s theater
“Charlotte’s Web” — a stage adaptation of the children’s classic book by E.B. White — opens Friday at the Racine Theatre Guild.
This Racine Children’s Theatre production tells the story of a young pig named Wilbur and his struggles to stay alive despite being a runt. He is befriended by an extraordinary spider named Charlotte, who thinks up a very clever way to help him, by spinning kind words into her web. Beloved by generations, “Charlotte’s Web” offers an inspiring reminder of how loyal friends can come in all shapes and sizes, whether it’s in a barnyard or in the schoolyard.
Performances by Upstart Theatre are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (March 13-15) at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. General admission tickets are $6. Packy, the Children’s Theatre’s elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. After each show, children can meet the cast and get pictures and autographs. Note: The show runs about an hour. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218, online at www.racinetheatre.org or at the box office, which opens 90 minutes before each performance.
Maple syrup hikes
The Pringle Nature Center is hosting free maple syrup hikes Saturday at Petrifying Springs County Park. The hikes are 10 and 11:45 a.m. in the park, located at Highway 31 and Highway A in Somers. This is a free program; donations are accepted. www.pringlenc.org. Note: Maple syrup hikes are also offered at 10 and 11:45 a.m. on March 21 in the park.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum hosts “Museum Munchkins” programs from 9:30 to 10 Wednesday mornings. The March 18 program is on elephants. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult at the museum, 5500 First Ave. For more information, call 262-653-4140. The topic on March 25 is ocelots.
Also at the museum are the temporary exhibits “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” (through March 16), re-creating features from the famous artist’s home, and “Oneida Traditions — Voices of the Onayote’a-ká” (on display through March 15), showcasing original artwork by Oneida artists Karen Ann Hoffman and Dawn Dark Mountain.
Library programs
Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities:
Children ages 5 to 9 are welcome to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., this evening (March 12) for “Books and Cookies.” From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., the kids are welcome to “listen to some fun books, make a craft and enjoy a sweet treat all while working on literacy and social skills.”
On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Also Friday, children ages 5-12 are invited to “Art Sparks.” From 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, participants will “go beyond crayons with cool and creative art mediums. Create a masterpiece and discover your inner artist.”
On St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), families with children are invited to an “Irish Crafternoon” from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Southwest Library. Participants will celebrate the holiday — when everyone is “a wee bit Irish” — with rainbows, leprechauns and crafts. Admission to all these programs is free. For a list of storytimes and other events, check out the website at www.mykpl.info.
Jelly Belly tours
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.