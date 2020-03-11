Family activities: 'Charlotte's Web,' maple syrup hikes

The Pringle Nature Center is hosting free maple syrup hikes Saturday at Petrifying Springs County Park. The hikes are 10 and 11:45 a.m. in the park, located at Highway 31 and Highway A in Somers. This is a free program; donations are accepted. www.pringlenc.org. Note: Maple syrup hikes are also offered at 10 and 11:45 a.m. on March 21 in the park.

Museum programs

The Kenosha Public Museum hosts “Museum Munchkins” programs from 9:30 to 10 Wednesday mornings. The March 18 program is on elephants. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult at the museum, 5500 First Ave. For more information, call 262-653-4140. The topic on March 25 is ocelots.

Also at the museum are the temporary exhibits “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” (through March 16), re-creating features from the famous artist’s home, and “Oneida Traditions — Voices of the Onayote’a-ká” (on display through March 15), showcasing original artwork by Oneida artists Karen Ann Hoffman and Dawn Dark Mountain.

Library programs

Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities: