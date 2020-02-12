Family Activities: Frida Kahlo, ravens and animal balloons

Activities for families this week include a Valentine’s Day program that encourages a love of nature and of creating artwork:
Museum programs
Families are invited to the Kenosha Public Museum for “Winter Family Activity: Inside Frida Kahlo’s Garden” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 14). In this free program, families will create an art project inspired by the plants and animals featured in the museum’s Frida Kahlo exhibit exhibit. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
On Sunday, the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting President’s Day Family Game Day, with free games from noon to 3 p.m. The acitivities are centered around games different U.S. presidents enjoyed, including marbles (John Adams) and Scrabble (Barack Obama).
The Kenosha Public Museum hosts “Museum Munchkins” programs from 9:30 to 10 Wednesday mornings. The Feb. 19 program is on ravens. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140. Coming up: polar bears on Feb. 26.
Library programs
Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities:
Children ages 5 to 9 are welcome to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., this evening (Feb. 13) for “Books and Cookies.” From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., the kids are welcome to “listen to some fun books, make a craft and enjoy a sweet treat all while working on literacy and social skills.”
Also this evening at the Southwest Library, the Game Club, for ages 12 and older, meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
At the Southwest Library Monday, teens (ages 12 and older) are invited to enjoy “Coloring & Conversation.” From 7 to 8:30 p.m., participants can work on coloring pages and books for adults, using the library’s variety of coloring utensils. Coloring, organizers said, “generates wellness, quietness and also stimulates the brain areas related to motor skills, senses and creativity.” The library will supply everything you need to get coloring.
Go to the library’s website (www.mykpl.info) to sign up for a slot in Beginner Balloon Twisting. The program, for ages 9 to 12, is 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18) at the Simmons Library. Participants will learn the basics of balloon twisting and make simple balloon sculptures. Admission is free, but registration is required.
Here’s another fun class to sign up for: Constellation Cross-Stitch (for ages 12 to 19) is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Thursday (Feb. 20) at the Northside Library. This crafting program combines astrology/space with basic cross-stitching. Participants will learn cross-stitch skills and then practice by making a piece of art focused on a constellation or zodiac sign. Admission is free, but registration is required at www.mykpl.info.
On Wednesday (Feb. 19), the Southwest Library is hosting another Chess Night at the Library with the Kenosha Chess Association. Everyone is welcome to play chess at the library, 7979 38th Ave., from 6:30 to 8 tonight. Admission is free. www.kenoshachess.org. Admission to all these programs is free. For a list of storytimes and other events, check out the website at www.mykpl.info.
Bong programs
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting a “Knee-High Naturalist” program at 10 a.m. today (Feb. 13). Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome to come and meet some “Dear Deer.” Note: Be prepared to go outside. Admission is free; call to register at least 48 hours in advance, at 262-878-5601. This is a free program, but a valid Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required to enter Bong. For more details, go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org.
Families can also bundle up and head to Bong for the Saturday (Feb. 15) program “Animal Tracks and Signs.” From 1 to 2 p.m., participants will search for animal tracks and other signs to discover which animals are active and what they’ve been doing to survive the winter. Note: There is no cost for the program, but you will need to have or purchase a state park vehicle admission sticker.
Jelly Belly tours
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.