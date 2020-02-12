Family Activities: Frida Kahlo, ravens and animal balloons

Children ages 5 to 9 are welcome to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., this evening (Feb. 13) for “Books and Cookies.” From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., the kids are welcome to “listen to some fun books, make a craft and enjoy a sweet treat all while working on literacy and social skills.”

Also this evening at the Southwest Library, the Game Club, for ages 12 and older, meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

At the Southwest Library Monday, teens (ages 12 and older) are invited to enjoy “Coloring & Conversation.” From 7 to 8:30 p.m., participants can work on coloring pages and books for adults, using the library’s variety of coloring utensils. Coloring, organizers said, “generates wellness, quietness and also stimulates the brain areas related to motor skills, senses and creativity.” The library will supply everything you need to get coloring.