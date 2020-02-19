Family Activities: Pizza Bake-Off, polar bears and Fat Tuesday

On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Sunday afternoon, the Southwest Library is hosting a short introduction to Dungeons and Dragons. This free events is for ages 12-19. Note: These sessions are tailored toward beginners, but experienced players are also welcome. Noon to 3:45 p.m.

Families with children should head to the Northside Library Tuesday afternoon for “Paws for a Cause.” From 4 to 5 p.m., participants will learn how to make simple, cozy beds to donate to the cats and dogs spending these chilly winter months in animal shelters and rescues. Everyone is welcome, and registration is NOT necessary. Admission to all these programs is free. For a list of storytimes and other events, check out the website at www.mykpl.info.

Fat Tuesday!