Family Activities: Pizza Bake-Off, polar bears and Fat Tuesday

Activities for families this week include a Pizza Bake-Off and a “Winter Picnic Flick”:
Pizza, pizza!
Head to the Parkway Chateau at the Brat Stop Sunday evening for the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club’s annual Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off.
From 5 to 7 p.m., families can sample about 40 pizzas served from local pizza establishments. Beverages and desserts will also be available for purchase.
Here’s the best part: While you’re munching on your favorites — cheese, sausage, pepperoni, even pineapple and ham — you also get to cast a ballot for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
Between bites, make sure to visit with the local mascots and enjoy enertainment by DJ Bill Lynch. Tickets are $10 in advance ($12 at the door) for adults and $5 in advance ($6 at the door) for children age 10 and younger. Tickets are available in advance at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St. Note: Proceeds go to support Optimist Club youth programs in our community.
Museum programs
A free screening of the animated film “Coco” is the “Winter Picnic Flick” Friday (Feb. 21) at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Families are welcome to come at 5 p.m. for art and music projects, with the film starting at 6 p.m. Don’t forget your picnic blanket and snacks! Admission is free, but registration is required. Call 262-653-4140.
The Kenosha Public Museum also hosts “Museum Munchkins” programs from 9:30 to 10 Wednesday mornings. The Feb. 26 program is on polar bears. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Also at the museum are the temporary exhibits “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” (through March 16), re-creating features from the famous artist’s home, and “Oneida Traditions — Voices of the Onayote’a-ká” (on display through March 15), showcasing original artwork by Oneida artists Karen Ann Hoffman and Dawn Dark Mountain.
Looking ahead, families are invited to the Kenosha Public Museum for “Kid Science: Super Slime” from 4 to 5 p.m. next Friday (Feb. 28). In this free program, families will create “ooey, gooey slime.” Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Library programs
Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities:
You might still be able to grab a spot in today’s Constellation Cross-Stitch class (for ages 12 to 19), from 6:30 to 7:30 this evening (Feb. 20) at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. This crafting program combines astrology/space with basic cross-stitching. Participants will learn cross-stitch skills and then practice by making a piece of art focused on a constellation or zodiac sign. Admission is free, but registration is required at www.mykpl.info.
On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Sunday afternoon, the Southwest Library is hosting a short introduction to Dungeons and Dragons. This free events is for ages 12-19. Note: These sessions are tailored toward beginners, but experienced players are also welcome. Noon to 3:45 p.m.
Families with children should head to the Northside Library Tuesday afternoon for “Paws for a Cause.” From 4 to 5 p.m., participants will learn how to make simple, cozy beds to donate to the cats and dogs spending these chilly winter months in animal shelters and rescues. Everyone is welcome, and registration is NOT necessary. Admission to all these programs is free. For a list of storytimes and other events, check out the website at www.mykpl.info.
Fat Tuesday!
Tuesday (Feb. 25) is Fat Tuesday, a day to indulge your sweet tooth before the start of the Lenten season. Even if you don’t take part in Lent, however, Fat Tuesday is a wonderful excuse to discover paczki, those jelly-filled doughnuts that originated in Poland. Area bakeries are filled with the sweet treats leading up to Fat Tuesday (or, if you prefer the French name, Mardi Gras.) Enjoy!
Jelly Belly tours
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.
