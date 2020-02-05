Family Activities: Snow Daze, Chinese lanterns

Activities for families this week include:
Snow Daze!
Kenosha’s Snow Daze Festival is 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8) in Veterans Memorial Park, next to City Hall at 625 52nd St.
The free event will feature professional ice sculpting demonstrations (starting at 2 p.m.), ice skating on the city’s rink and interactive ice displays. The Downtown Kenosha Ice Tour is back, too. Bundle up and enjoy a wintry walk around downtown to see dozens more ice sculptures in front of businesses. For more details, go to www.downtownkenosha.org.
Chinese lanterns
Did you miss the Racine Zoo’s Chinese Lantern Festival? Or do you want to see it again? Then get going!
This weekend is your last chance to see the brightly lit lanterns. Visitors stroll around the zoo grounds and view these incredible works of art, depicting lions, pandas, tigers, zebras and, of course, dragons. The event opens at 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with the last entry at 8 p.m. The zoo closes at 9 p.m. Here’s the best part: Admission is $5 (free for children age 2 and younger) at the gate or online at www.racinezoo.org. Bonus: Food and beverages are available, and the gift shop is open, too.
Library programs
Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities:
Families are invited to the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., this evening (Feb. 6) for a Harry Potter Party. Visitors can pop in from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to “celebrate the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.”
On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
At the Northside Library Monday, teens are invited to get into the Valentine’s Day mood by crafting Valentines ... or, if you prefer, anti-Valentines (we don’t judge). The crafting session is 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to ages 12-19. Admission is free, Note: In-person registration will be available at the reference desk starting one hour before the program begins. Spaces are first come, first served.
Also on Monday, the Lego Club, for children in Kindergarten through fifth grade, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Uptown Library. Participants are invited to “build with Legos and display your creation at the library.”
Children ages 5 to 9 are welcome to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., next Thursday (Feb. 13) for “Books and Cookies.” From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., the kids are welcome to “listen to some fun books, make a craft and enjoy a sweet treat all while working on literacy and social skills.”
Also on Feb., 13, the Game Club, for ages 12 and older, meets form 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library. Admission to all these programs is free. For a list of storytimes and other events, check out the website at www.mykpl.info/.
Museum programs
Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., on Saturday for the annual African-American Read-In, a community event featuring readings of literary works by African American authors. The works will be read by adults and children from the community. 1 to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
The Kenosha Public Museum hosts “Museum Munchkins” programs from 9:30 to 10 Wednesday mornings. The Feb. 12 program is on pangolins. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140. Coming up: ravens on Feb. 19 and polar bears on Feb. 26.
Bong program
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting a “Knee-High Naturalist” program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13. Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome to come and meet some “Dear Deer.” Note: Be prepared to go outside. Admission is free; call to register at least 48 hours in advance, at 262-878-5601. This is a free program, but a valid Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required to enter Bong. For more details, go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org.
Jelly Belly tours
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.
