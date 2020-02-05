Family Activities: Snow Daze, Chinese lanterns

Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities:

Families are invited to the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., this evening (Feb. 6) for a Harry Potter Party. Visitors can pop in from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to “celebrate the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.”

On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

At the Northside Library Monday, teens are invited to get into the Valentine’s Day mood by crafting Valentines ... or, if you prefer, anti-Valentines (we don’t judge). The crafting session is 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to ages 12-19. Admission is free, Note: In-person registration will be available at the reference desk starting one hour before the program begins. Spaces are first come, first served.