Family Activities: 'Snow Queen,' Chinese lanterns, Winterfest

Activities for families this week include:
Children’s Theatre
“The Snow Queen” is playing Friday through Sunday (Jan. 31-Feb. 2) at the Racine Children’s Theatre.
In the show — a musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fantastical coming-of-age adventure — audience members join Gerda on a quest to save her best friend Kai before he is trapped forever in the Snow Queen’s palace. In this world, flowers sing, animals talk and riddles yearn to be solved.
The musical’s pop/rock score features ballads and “urban steam punk flair.” (Don’t be surprised if the story reminds you of Disney’s “Frozen” films.)
Packy, the children’s theater’s elephant mascot, will greet the audience at each performance.
After performances, children can meet the cast and get pictures and autographs. The show runs just over an hour. Performances are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. Tickets are $6. To purchase tickets, call 262-633-4218 or log on at www.racinetheatre.org.
Chinese lanterns
Did you miss the Racine Zoo’s Chinese Lantern Festival? Or do you want to see it again?
Here’s some great news: The Racine Zoo has extended its Chinese Lantern Festival, open weekends through Feb. 9. Visitors stroll around the zoo grounds and view these incredible works of art, depicting lions, pandas, tigers, zebras and, of course, dragons. The event opens at 5 p.m. Fridays-Sunday, with the last entry at 8 p.m. The zoo closes at 9 p.m. Here’s the best part: Admission is $5 (free for children age 2 and younger) at the gate or online at www.racinezoo.org. Bonus: Food and beverages are available, and the gift shop is open, too.
Winterfest fun
Lake Geneva’s 25th annual Winterfest — highlighted by the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition — runs through Sunday (Feb. 2). The free event features the Human Dog Sled Race, live music, the Ice Castles attraction and many other activities.
The snow sculpting competition continues through Saturday. Voting takes place Saturday (Feb. 1) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the awards ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com and look for our Winterfest story in this GO Kenosha section.
Pringle program
The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a Nature Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 1). Hikes take place the first Saturday of every month. Each hike is led by a naturalist and focuses on seasonal highlights. Note: Hikes are open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. www.pringlenc.org.
Library programs
Kids’ stuff at the library includes several storytimes each week, plus special activities:
On Friday, two of Kenosha’s Public Libraries are hosting FREE Friday Fun Days: From 1 to 3 p.m., the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Note: The Northside program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Make It Monday” (Feb. 3) at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., celebrates “Backwards Day.” Participants should come to the library “with your clothes on backward, your hair backward and your brain scrambled. Everything will be topsy-turvy.” The free event features stories, followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the books. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Legos @ the Library is 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5). Children are invited to the Southwest Library to build with Legos and display their creations at the library. (This is geared for kids ages 5 and older.)
Next Thursday (Feb. 6), the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is hosting a Harry Potter Party. Visitors can pop in from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to “celebrate the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.” Admission to all these programs is free. For a list of storytimes and other events, check out the website at www.mykpl.info/.
Museum programs
The Kenosha Public Museum hosts “Museum Munchkins” programs from 9:30 to 10 Wednesday mornings. The Feb. 5 program is on cats. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140. Coming up: pangolins on Feb. 12; ravens on Feb. 19; and polar bears on Feb. 26.
Jelly Belly tours
Jelly Belly Candy Co. in Pleasant Prairie (off of Highway 31 just north of Highway 165) offers free interactive tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The free tours include a 25-minute train ride through the Jelly Belly warehouse for a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its famous jelly beans. The tour features interactive exhibits, including “smell stations,” virtual games and one-of-a-kind mosaics. Free samples are offered at the end of the tour. For more information, visit www.jellybelly.com.
Wood carving class
River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Racine County, is hosting a beginners wood carving class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 1). The drop-in classes are for ages 10 and older. The cost is $5 per student. All supplies, equipment and instruction are included. For more information, visit www.riverbendnaturecenterracine.org or call 262-639-1515. Note: The River Bend Carving Club offers beginning wood carving classes on the first and third Saturday of every month.
