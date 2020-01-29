Family Activities: 'Snow Queen,' Chinese lanterns, Winterfest

Here’s some great news: The Racine Zoo has extended its Chinese Lantern Festival, open weekends through Feb. 9. Visitors stroll around the zoo grounds and view these incredible works of art, depicting lions, pandas, tigers, zebras and, of course, dragons. The event opens at 5 p.m. Fridays-Sunday, with the last entry at 8 p.m. The zoo closes at 9 p.m. Here’s the best part: Admission is $5 (free for children age 2 and younger) at the gate or online at www.racinezoo.org. Bonus: Food and beverages are available, and the gift shop is open, too.

Winterfest fun

Lake Geneva’s 25th annual Winterfest — highlighted by the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition — runs through Sunday (Feb. 2). The free event features the Human Dog Sled Race, live music, the Ice Castles attraction and many other activities.

The snow sculpting competition continues through Saturday. Voting takes place Saturday (Feb. 1) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the awards ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com and look for our Winterfest story in this GO Kenosha section.

Pringle program