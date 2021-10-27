Family fun includes pet costume contest

Halloween events geared toward children and families include:
Pets in costumes!
KENOSHA — The "Nights at Northside: Howl-o-ween" event, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., includes a Pet Costume Contest. So here's your chance to dress up Mr. Whiskers as his favorite superhero. (Human costumes are encouraged, too).
The free event will also feature mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained.
Flashlight tours
KENOSHA — Visitors are welcome to take a "Dinos in the Dark" flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Participants should bring a flashlight to walk among the dinosaur skeletons, which “will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features.” At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $5 admission ($2 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org/. Tours are 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Also at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum is "Ghost Hunting for Adults." From 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, adults are invited to visit the museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings. You can then “investigate the museum for yourself” ... if you dare! At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $20 admission ($10 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450.
For more information about programs at the public museums, call 262-653-4140 or visit https://museums.kenosha.org/
Halloween Glow
RACINE — The Racine Zoo is hosting the 2021 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, open nightly through Oct. 31.
Visitors will enjoy a light experience from the comfort of their vehicle. Upon entering the zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate, guests will wind through a lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of dynamic designs.
Halloween Glow is open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from dusk to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5. There is no admission fee for ages 2 and younger. Note: No walking is allowed in the drive-through event.
Fall Frenzy fun
CALEDONIA — Jellystone Park jumps into fall action with Lost Bearings Fall Frenzy at the venue’s Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road. Fall-themed activities are offered every Friday through Sunday through Oct. 31.
Activities include a nighttime Halloween-inspired drone show, mission-based Zombie Laser Tag, glow laser tag, a nautical themed flashlight corn maze, haunted trail and 100mph apple cannons.
Guests can select either a daytime or nighttime package depending on their activity preferences. The Daytime packages include the corn maze, ship wreck’d island laser tag, turf games, apple cannons, pedal bikes and pumpkins. The Nighttime packages are perfect for guests who enjoy getting spooked from time to time and includes the drone show, haunted trail, zombie laser yag, flashlight maze and a 200-foot light tunnel.
Tickets can be purchased upon arrival or in advance at bearpawbeach.com/fallfrenzy.
Spooky scouts
WHEATLAND — The Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council are hosting spooky Halloween fun at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. The hayrides start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30.
The Haunted Hayride and Walk is designed to be a "family friendly" Halloween experience. "Every turn will have you experiencing family appropriate scary scenes from a distance," according to organizers. Participants can also take a Haunted Walk through the enchanted woods — or get back on the hay wagon to finish the hayride.
The last wagon departs at 9:20 pm. The tour takes about 40 minutes to complete. Due to COVID-19, hayrides will be limited to 20-25 people to allow for spacing. Concessions will be sold. The cost is $8 per person in advance or $10 at the site. Free for children age 3 and younger. Register in advance at www.threeharborsscouting.org/program/haunted-woods/73639
Haunted Trails at Hawthorn Hollow
SOMERS — If you're looking for some spooky outdoor fun, check out the Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow.
This guided hike on Friday, Oct. 29, will feature scary stories and local lore at the nature sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road.
Sign up at hawthornhollow.org for one of two time slots: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children (under age 16).
Halloween ziplining
BRISTOL — Zipline through the tree at Bristol Woods County Park from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Boundless Adventures is hosting its "Glow in the Park Halloween Celebration" at the aerial adventure course in the park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.
In addition to the thrills of the ropes courses and ziplines, there will be candy for trick-or-treaters and spooky music to add to the fun. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $42 for a two-hour climb. Sign up at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park