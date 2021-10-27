Family fun includes pet costume contest

The last wagon departs at 9:20 pm. The tour takes about 40 minutes to complete. Due to COVID-19, hayrides will be limited to 20-25 people to allow for spacing. Concessions will be sold. The cost is $8 per person in advance or $10 at the site. Free for children age 3 and younger. Register in advance at www.threeharborsscouting.org/program/haunted-woods/73639

Haunted Trails at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — If you're looking for some spooky outdoor fun, check out the Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow.

This guided hike on Friday, Oct. 29, will feature scary stories and local lore at the nature sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road.

Sign up at hawthornhollow.org for one of two time slots: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children (under age 16).

Halloween ziplining

BRISTOL — Zipline through the tree at Bristol Woods County Park from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Boundless Adventures is hosting its "Glow in the Park Halloween Celebration" at the aerial adventure course in the park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.

In addition to the thrills of the ropes courses and ziplines, there will be candy for trick-or-treaters and spooky music to add to the fun. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $42 for a two-hour climb. Sign up at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.