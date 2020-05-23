You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Filmmaker Michael Schilf, a Kenosha native, stays busy during COVID-19
View Comments
top story

Filmmaker Michael Schilf, a Kenosha native, stays busy during COVID-19

If you're a fan of movies and scripted television shows, brace yourself.

With productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, studios haven't produced any new material in the past two months.

While that's frustrating for fans, it's even worse for filmmakers and television producers.

That includes Michael Schilf, a Kenosha native.

His latest project — a short film called "The Fixer" — had its world premiere Feb. 28 at the Mammoth Film Festival in California. 

Then everything stopped.

"It was going to have its Los Angeles premiere at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in April and then hit the festival circuit," Schilf said, "but as you know, all festivals have been canceled and/or postponed due to COVID-19."

There was a bright spot for "The Fixer," however: "Some festivals are still announcing awards even though their festival is postponed. 'The Fixer' won two awards this month at the Independent Filmmakers Showcase Film Festival: Best Action Film and Best Supporting Actor in a short film, Danny Trejo," Schilf said.

Also "while the timing is terrible, the good thing is that the content exists," he said during a telephone interview from Los Angeles. "It's not like a sporting event that had to be canceled. The film exists."

When he isn’t shooting movies, Schilf is a professor at Glendale Community College near Pasadena, Calif. Outside of his academic work, he is a screenwriter, script doctor and advertising consultant.

Juggling roles

Schilf is used to wearing several hats for his projects, and "The Fixer" is no exception. He worked as the film's writer, director, producer, executive producer and production designer.

Which means he was often at odds with ... himself. Writer Schilf might have a conflict with director Schilf over a scene, and they all definitely clashed with producer Schilf, who had to secure the financing.

"The biggest thing was casting Danny Trejo," Schilf said. "The original budget was much less, but when we secured Danny Trejo, the budget immediately tripled. At that point, as an executive producer, I had only one choice. Find more money!"

Trejo is a huge "get" for a small, independent film. The veteran character actor has appeared in movies and TV shows since the late 1970s. He usually plays some sort of criminal but has also appeared in lighter roles, including the 2004 Will Ferrell comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and the Tony Shaloub TV show "Monk."

'The Trejo effect'

When Schilf wrote the script, he had Trejo in mind for a role, never expecting to actually get the Hollywood legend to agree.

"I wrote him a personal letter, which my agent sent to his agent," Schilf explained. The process, which he likens to a courtship, took two months before Trejo said yes.

"It came down to the material," Schilf said. "He liked the quality of the writing and the character."

Hiring a name actor, however, comes with additional costs. 

Trejo's day rate for filming is $15,000 — which was the total budget for the movie. 

"I had a good problem," Schilf explained. "I had to pay him more, but once we got him, everything else became easier."

Trejo agreed to work on the short film for $5,000 but, when his other expenses were added — he requires a specific driver ($600) and a specific trailer ($1,500), plus his agent gets a 15% fee — it totaled $10,000.

"Hiring him was ultimately a good decision," Schilf said, "because his face helps market the film." 

Besides being a busy working actor for four decades, Trejo also owns a chain of restaurants and other businesses in the Los Angeles area and just started a music label, so he's as much a brand as a performer.

"Once we got Trejo, it was easier to get more investors," Schilf said. "Also, people want to give you stuff for free." He explained that a Trejo fan gave the filmmakers three trailers to use for free — an $8,000 value — in return for having Trejo pose in front of one for a marketing photo.

"The Trejo effect" also extended to the film's personnel.

"I was able to get a better crew and a better cinematographer because they wanted to worked with Trejo, so they lowered their fees," Schilf said. "I spent more to save more." (A financial analysis of the film's budget showed that it cost $25,000 to get $100,000 worth of benefits due to having a name actor attached to the project.)

What's next

Schilf is in wait-and-see mode with "The Fixer."

"Nobody is looking at scripted live action during quarantine," he said. "Studios are primarily focusing on animation. So I have to weather the storm until COVID-19 has run its course and we settle in to the 'new normal.' At that point, 'The Fixer' will continue on the film festival circuit."

He's hoping his next film, "Ashes," will still shoot in Texas in September, and he's working on a graphic novel called "Light" that he hopes will be a TV series.

Luckily, the pandemic doesn't slow down Schilf's work.

"I'm super busy," he said. "I'm a writer and a creator, so all I need is my brain and my fingertips. I can get a lot done during quarantine."

PHOTOS: Lincoln Park Live: Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers

Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers — a band made up of Ade on vocals, Cameron Fair on cello and piano, Brittany Lumley playing multiple instruments and backing vocals, Roger Gower Jr. on drums, John Kulas on the bass and Joe Adamek on lead guitar — played a two-hour set at the latest installment of Lincoln Park Live in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., on Tuesday, July 17.

Here are a roundup of photos of the band performing at the event. 

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
Uploaded Photos

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS

  • KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL THOMPSON

Betsy Ade and Well Known Strangers will perform at the Ranger Romp, beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 5 in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom.…

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
Uploaded Photos

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS

  • Kenosha News File Photo

Joe Adamek and Betsy Ade, seen above performing in Lincoln Park in July of 2019, will be playing outside The Addison today, starting at 2 p.m.

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
Uploaded Photos

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS

  • Kenosha News File photo

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, seen here performing in Lincoln Park during the summer, are playing a Valentine’s show Friday night at…

Michael Schilf: 5-second bio

Grew up: In Kenosha, the son of Julie Schilf, who now lives in Pleasant Prairie.

School: He graduated from St. Joseph High School, where he was a champion cross-country runner.

College: He went to Marquette University, majoring in broadcast communication and English.

Post-college: Schilf said he "took a year off after college more by accident than by plan. I took some creative fiction writing classes at Marquette, and that's how I ended up in Los Angeles. When I started writing short fiction, I realized I really enjoyed that whole writing process, and I love film and TV, so I got into screenwriting, which blends both passions." He worked construction jobs for seven moths, saved up some money and traveled through Europe for six months before earning his master of fine arts degree in screenwriting from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts.

Academic career: Schilf has been a professor for two decades at Glendale Community College, teaching composition, literature, screenwriting and motion picture film analysis. All his classes are online now, which will continue through the fall semester.

Outside the classroom: Schilf is a screenwriter, script doctor and advertising consultant. He has written nine features, six TV pilots, numerous short films and has written for more than 100 ad campaigns for clients such as Nike, American Express, KIA, Volvo, Ford, Target, Chrysler, Lexus, BMW and Mercedes Benz, to name a few.

Personal life: He is married, with three kids and two dogs. Huskies, to be exact. (The dogs, not the family members.)

Fun fact: As a fifth-grader at St. Mary's Catholic grade school, he made it to the top three finals in a national Lego competition. 

Film project

What: The short (16-minute) film "The Fixer," produced, directed and written by Kenosha native Michael Schilf

Plot details: The film is an action crime drama about a Mafia enforcer who must partner with the femme fatale hired gun who murdered his wife in order to save his daughter and liberate himself from a sadistic Los Angeles crime boss.

Project details: Schilf designed the film to have a self-contained story, perfect for playing at film festivals, but the movie is also a pitch for a full-length film version of the story and a TV series. The film stars Jesse C. Boyd and Hollywood veteran Danny Trejo, who has appeared in  numerous films, including "Heat" (1995), "Con Air" (1997) and the "Spy Kids" films, and TV series such as "Breaking Bad," "Brooklyn Nine Nine," "The X-Files" and "Sons of Anarchy."

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics