Filmmaker Michael Schilf, a Kenosha native, stays busy during COVID-19

"I wrote him a personal letter, which my agent sent to his agent," Schilf explained. The process, which he likens to a courtship, took two months before Trejo said yes.

"It came down to the material," Schilf said. "He liked the quality of the writing and the character."

Hiring a name actor, however, comes with additional costs.

Trejo's day rate for filming is $15,000 — which was the total budget for the movie.

"I had a good problem," Schilf explained. "I had to pay him more, but once we got him, everything else became easier."

Trejo agreed to work on the short film for $5,000 but, when his other expenses were added — he requires a specific driver ($600) and a specific trailer ($1,500), plus his agent gets a 15% fee — it totaled $10,000.

"Hiring him was ultimately a good decision," Schilf said, "because his face helps market the film."

Besides being a busy working actor for four decades, Trejo also owns a chain of restaurants and other businesses in the Los Angeles area and just started a music label, so he's as much a brand as a performer.