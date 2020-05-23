Filmmaker Michael Schilf, a Kenosha native, stays busy during COVID-19

If you're a fan of movies and scripted television shows, brace yourself.
With productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, studios haven't produced any new material in the past two months.
While that's frustrating for fans, it's even worse for filmmakers and television producers.
That includes Michael Schilf, a Kenosha native.
His latest project — a short film called "The Fixer" — had its world premiere Feb. 28 at the Mammoth Film Festival in California.
Then everything stopped.
"It was going to have its Los Angeles premiere at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in April and then hit the festival circuit," Schilf said, "but as you know, all festivals have been canceled and/or postponed due to COVID-19."
There was a bright spot for "The Fixer," however: "Some festivals are still announcing awards even though their festival is postponed. 'The Fixer' won two awards this month at the Independent Filmmakers Showcase Film Festival: Best Action Film and Best Supporting Actor in a short film, Danny Trejo," Schilf said.
Also "while the timing is terrible, the good thing is that the content exists," he said during a telephone interview from Los Angeles. "It's not like a sporting event that had to be canceled. The film exists."
When he isn’t shooting movies, Schilf is a professor at Glendale Community College near Pasadena, Calif. Outside of his academic work, he is a screenwriter, script doctor and advertising consultant.
Juggling roles
Schilf is used to wearing several hats for his projects, and "The Fixer" is no exception. He worked as the film's writer, director, producer, executive producer and production designer.
Which means he was often at odds with ... himself. Writer Schilf might have a conflict with director Schilf over a scene, and they all definitely clashed with producer Schilf, who had to secure the financing.
"The biggest thing was casting Danny Trejo," Schilf said. "The original budget was much less, but when we secured Danny Trejo, the budget immediately tripled. At that point, as an executive producer, I had only one choice. Find more money!"
Trejo is a huge "get" for a small, independent film. The veteran character actor has appeared in movies and TV shows since the late 1970s. He usually plays some sort of criminal but has also appeared in lighter roles, including the 2004 Will Ferrell comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and the Tony Shaloub TV show "Monk."
'The Trejo effect'
When Schilf wrote the script, he had Trejo in mind for a role, never expecting to actually get the Hollywood legend to agree.
"I wrote him a personal letter, which my agent sent to his agent," Schilf explained. The process, which he likens to a courtship, took two months before Trejo said yes.
"It came down to the material," Schilf said. "He liked the quality of the writing and the character."
Hiring a name actor, however, comes with additional costs.
Trejo's day rate for filming is $15,000 — which was the total budget for the movie.
"I had a good problem," Schilf explained. "I had to pay him more, but once we got him, everything else became easier."
Trejo agreed to work on the short film for $5,000 but, when his other expenses were added — he requires a specific driver ($600) and a specific trailer ($1,500), plus his agent gets a 15% fee — it totaled $10,000.
"Hiring him was ultimately a good decision," Schilf said, "because his face helps market the film."
Besides being a busy working actor for four decades, Trejo also owns a chain of restaurants and other businesses in the Los Angeles area and just started a music label, so he's as much a brand as a performer.
"Once we got Trejo, it was easier to get more investors," Schilf said. "Also, people want to give you stuff for free." He explained that a Trejo fan gave the filmmakers three trailers to use for free — an $8,000 value — in return for having Trejo pose in front of one for a marketing photo.
"The Trejo effect" also extended to the film's personnel.
"I was able to get a better crew and a better cinematographer because they wanted to worked with Trejo, so they lowered their fees," Schilf said. "I spent more to save more." (A financial analysis of the film's budget showed that it cost $25,000 to get $100,000 worth of benefits due to having a name actor attached to the project.)
What's next
Schilf is in wait-and-see mode with "The Fixer."
"Nobody is looking at scripted live action during quarantine," he said. "Studios are primarily focusing on animation. So I have to weather the storm until COVID-19 has run its course and we settle in to the 'new normal.' At that point, 'The Fixer' will continue on the film festival circuit."
He's hoping his next film, "Ashes," will still shoot in Texas in September, and he's working on a graphic novel called "Light" that he hopes will be a TV series.
Luckily, the pandemic doesn't slow down Schilf's work.
"I'm super busy," he said. "I'm a writer and a creator, so all I need is my brain and my fingertips. I can get a lot done during quarantine."
