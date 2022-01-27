Final weekend for juried show at Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting “Oh, So Appealing,” a juried art show.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, Jan. 30.

The show was juried by Trenton Baylor, a sculptor and an associate art professor in UW-Parkside’s art and design department.

Baylor has served as the juror for more than 10 exhibits, ranging “from beginning to advanced artists,” he said, “and each time, it affords me the opportunity to see what my fellow makers are creating and to participate in helping others exhibit what they have created.”

Baylor hopes the public visits the exhibit “to see what artists and makers in the area have poured their hearts and soul into these past months,” he said.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

