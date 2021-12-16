 Skip to main content
Fleeing Artists performing 'A Christmas Carol' Dec. 17-19

KENOSHA — Ebenezer Scrooge will be bah-humbugging on stage this weekend when the Fleeing Artists Theater troupe performs "A Christmas Carol."

This version of Charles Dickens' classic tale of a miser who mends his ways with the help of three ghostly visitors was adapted by Alex Metalsky, one of the theater group’s founders.

Fleeing Artists debuted the production in 2018.

For this “Carol,” Metalsky “changed the logistics of how it’s performed,” he explained. “I didn’t change the text. The language is 98.5 percent Dickens’ words. He’s such a phenomenal writer, I would never imagine I could improve on his work.”

Metalsky further "tweaked" his version "to run at a breezy 90 minutes rather than the usual two hours," he said.

Another change: "This is a fully staged reading, with movement and lighting and costumes," Metalsky said. "But all 11 actors will be holding a script since we only had seven rehearsals."

Those 11 actors are playing all of the 30-plus characters, along with narration “straight from Dickens’ haunting novella,” Metalsky said.

Justin Frieman heads up the cast as Scrooge. He played Scrooge's nephew Fred last year in the theater group's digital reading of the show.

"We have a mix of returning veterans and newcomers" for this production, Metalsky said.

When asked why this story — first published in 1843 — remains so popular, Metalsky points to the tale's "thrilling nature as a ghost story but also to the heart and hope of its characters."

Scrooge, he said, "begins the story as someone universally despised — a money-hoarder who refuses to help anyone but himself — but by story's end, over the course of one magical night, he is changed for good."

Dickens, he added, "shows us that change not only is possible, but it is never too late. That's a notion which is comforting and inspiring, particularly in the dead of winter as we approach a new year, with new potential for good on the horizon."

Memorial fund

This year's production is being presented as a "pay-what-you-can production,” Metalsky said, “in the spirit of the season, and in recognition of how difficult these last two years have been."

Tickets are very limited and can be reserved in advance online at at fleeingartists.org. Limited tickets will also be available at the door.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to fund the group's Phil Jaeger Memorial Scholarship Fund for local theater students.

Jaeger, a veteran community actor in the Kenosha and Racine area, played Scrooge in the Fleeing Artists' 2018 and 2019 "Christmas Carol" productions.

The role, he said, “has so many levels you can work with. The change in Scrooge is so remarkable, and it’s one of the greatest stories ever written.” Jaeger died Oct. 26, 2020, after battling leukemia.

As of Tuesday, about 100 tickets have been reserved for "A Christmas Carol" this weekend, Metalsky said, "and many of them kind enough to donate something to the scholarship fund."

If you go

What: "A Christmas Carol," performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

Where: The Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Cost: Admission is free. Donations are being accepted to support local theater scholarships.

Tickets: Can be reserved online in advance at fleeingartists.org. Limited tickets will also be available at the door.

Note: All audience members are required to wear masks while inside the building and to socially distance between different groups. All the performers have been fully vaccinated and will perform without masks onstage, but at all other times they will be wearing masks (backstage, etc.).

Caution: Due to some mild scary imagery, the show is recommended for ages 6 and up.

