Fleeing Artists theater troupe performing "Christmas Carol" on Zoom

Jay Rattle is playing Scrooge. “He’s known Phil for close to 40 years, and they had acted together many times,” Metalsky said.

In previous years, Rattle, played Jacob Marley, the Ghost of Christmas Present and “even the little poultry boy at the end” who fetches the prize turkey. Rattle, who taught theater at Park High School in Racine for 19 years, is no stranger to this drama. He’s also played Scrooge and directed “A Christmas Carol” for the Lakeside Players. “This is my favorite Christmas story,” he said.

Scholarship fund

The free show doubles as a benefit to encourage donations to a theater scholarship in Jaeger’s name.

“I think he’d be pleased to see us creating holiday cheer for everyone,” Metalsky said of Jaeger. “It’s so nice to do this in his memory. We’ve been getting a huge response from people and are hoping to add a little positivity at the end of the year.”

As for Jaeger, Scrooge was a role he never tired of playing.

In 2019, he said of Dickens’ character: “It’s a great role, with so many levels you can work with. The change in Scrooge is so remarkable, and it’s one of the greatest stories ever written.”