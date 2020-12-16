Fleeing Artists theater troupe performing "Christmas Carol" on Zoom

The Fleeing Artists theater troupe is performing Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale “A Christmas Carol” for the third year in a row.
But, as with so many things in 2020, this production will look different.
First, it’s happening online only and can be viewed over Zoom or on the Fleeing Artists Facebook page.
Second, the cast — which featured just eight actors in 2018 and 2019, playing multiple roles — has expanded to 34 people.
And, perhaps most importantly, the show is dedicated to Philip Jaeger, a local theater veteran who played Scrooge in the troupe’s first two productions. Jaeger died Oct. 26.
Alex Metalsky, one of the Fleeing Artists’ founders, said Jaeger “is our motivation behind doing the show. Phil played Scrooge in both of our ‘Christmas Carol’ shows and played the role a dozen times with several theater groups.”
The cast expanded, Metalsky, said, “to include actors who worked with Phil over the past 40 years. We wanted to have as many people as possible involved. Phil was just fantastic and knew so many people.”
Indeed, during his long community theater career, Jaeger took on the roles of director, actor, play reader and member of the board at organizations including Lakeside Players, Radio Girl Productions, the Racine Theatre Guild, PM&L Theatre in Antioch, Ill., and the College of Lake County.
One benefit of performing over Zoom, with actors appearing from their homes, is the ability to have performers spread across locations.
“Our cast includes people in Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Illinois,” Metalsky said. “People really wanted to do this show for Phil.”
Performing from home
J.R. Trimark is directing the show. Metalsky is the production manager and also plays the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and a servant.
“Those roles feature a lot of pointing,” Metalsky said, laughing over the phone Wednesday. “I had no qualms about taking those parts because I’m not taking lines from the actors.”
This version uses Metalsky’s adaptation — first performed in 2018, based on the 1843 novel — though “it was modified a bit for Zoom.”
The actors, Metalsky added, “have been great about securing costumes and using makeup and props to make it as authentic as possible.”
The performances are “semi live,” he said. “I will be speaking live to the audience and then showing a recorded version of the show.”
“We’ve been rehearsing and recording different scenes. It’s a Zoom reading, with all the actors at home.”
Jay Rattle is playing Scrooge. “He’s known Phil for close to 40 years, and they had acted together many times,” Metalsky said.
In previous years, Rattle, played Jacob Marley, the Ghost of Christmas Present and “even the little poultry boy at the end” who fetches the prize turkey. Rattle, who taught theater at Park High School in Racine for 19 years, is no stranger to this drama. He’s also played Scrooge and directed “A Christmas Carol” for the Lakeside Players. “This is my favorite Christmas story,” he said.
Scholarship fund
The free show doubles as a benefit to encourage donations to a theater scholarship in Jaeger’s name.
“I think he’d be pleased to see us creating holiday cheer for everyone,” Metalsky said of Jaeger. “It’s so nice to do this in his memory. We’ve been getting a huge response from people and are hoping to add a little positivity at the end of the year.”
As for Jaeger, Scrooge was a role he never tired of playing.
In 2019, he said of Dickens’ character: “It’s a great role, with so many levels you can work with. The change in Scrooge is so remarkable, and it’s one of the greatest stories ever written.”
When asked why the story endures, he said, “The themes are universal. The idea that wealth can make a person happy is something we know isn’t true. Happiness comes from giving and sharing your love with other people. That’s why we’re still doing this show 160 years later.”
And a love for Jaeger and all he meant to the local theater community is why the Fleeing Artists are dedicating this show to him. As Jaeger would say, “The show must go on.”
