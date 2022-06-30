Former Packer LeRoy Butler is Honorary Grand Marshal for Racine's parade

LeRoy Butler has been named this year's Honorary Grand Marshal for Racine's 4th of July Parade.

The Green Bay Packer great was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year and is a Racine County resident.

"We are very excited to have him take part in our community’s parade,” said Anna Clementi, a 4th Fest Board member, adding that Butler is being honored in part "for the ways he supports this community.”

His parade unit steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, after the pre-parade, which starts at 8:30 a.m.

There will also be a memorial float in the parade to honor Curt Barnes and Chuck Beth, both former 4th Fest Board members.

“We are honoring these two gentlemen for their many years of supporting not only the 4th of July parade but also for their dedication to the community and other nonprofit organizations," Clementi said.

For up-to-date information about the Racine 4th Fest parade and fireworks, go to racine4thfest.org or the group's Facebook page @Racine4thFest.

