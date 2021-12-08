Free concerts at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing a joint concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth. The concert features "Metamorphosis," with music of Greek myths, along with music from Hispanic folklore and American folk songs.

The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.

Rexroth said the groups are celebrating "a long-awaited return to the stage" this semester.

"We are experiencing the rejuvenation and incredible energy of making live music together and can't wait to share our excitement with listeners in the hall and online," she said.

To reserve free tickets, go to uwp.edu. Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page and click on the Dec. 9 concert. This is also where you can access a link to the livestream, which starts at 7 tonight (Dec. 9).

Up next: The UW-Parkside Choirs are performing 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, also in Bedford Concert Hall.

The choirs are conducted by Professor James Kinchen.

The performance is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. A livestream option is also available.

