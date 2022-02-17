Free noon concerts at UW-Parkside

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the first annual Wisconsin Black Art & Culture Expo this month, in partnership with Mahogany Gallery in Racine.

The celebration, to recognize Black History Month, includes the university's free Noon Concert Series, with performances Fridays at noon in Bedford Concert Hall.

  • On Feb. 18, baritone Bill McMurray will perform an operatic rendition of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech. Lisa Zilberman is the pianist for the program, which will also feature Aaron Copland's "The Boatman's Dance" and "Zion's Walls" and "A Song Without Words" by Margaret Bonds.
  • On Feb. 25, the free performance is a student-produced musical celebration of the life and legacy of civil rights activist King. Performers include the University Chorale and the Jazz Ensemble. The celebration continues with a post-concert reception starting at 1 p.m.

Admission to all Noon Concerts is free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets are required, but masks are. For more information, go to uwp.edu.

