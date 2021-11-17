Free performances at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the Noon Concert Series on Friday, Nov. 19, featuring UW-Parkside Chamber Ensembles.

Also this weekend, the UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra is performing. That concert is 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in Bedford Concert Hall. All seats are reserved; viewers can sign up for a free livestream of the concert at uwp.edu.

Coming up:

Coming up:

3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, in Bedford Concert Hall. Sign up for free tickets at uwp.edu. Note: The 7 p.m. Dec. 4 performance is sold out. However, a link for a free livestream option will be available soon on the university's website. The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Bedford Concert Hall.

The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, directed by Russ Johnson, performs regularly in both on-campus and community performances.

The band's core repertoire consists of big band selections in the tradition of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and contemporary jazz styles. The band has won numerous awards as the outstanding jazz ensemble at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and has also produced two full-length recordings.

The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.

The scoop: These performances are all free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. Livestream options are also available for some concerts.

