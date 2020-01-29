Frida Kahlo exhibit open at Public Museum

The Kenosha Public Museum is showcasing a new exhibit — “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” — which opened Tuesday.
This exhibit, which comes to Kenosha through the National Endowment for the Humanities, takes visitors inside Casa Azul, the private world of this world-renowned Mexican painter.
Items in the second-floor exhibit include reproductions of Kahlo’s paintings, a film showing the garden in a small town near Mexico City (which is open to visitors) and reproductions of the courtyard kitchen in her garden and the desk where she worked.
Kahlo’s garden was filled with plants native to Mexico, to reflect her nationalist values, and her artwork, too, showed her deep ties to nature.
“I paint flowers so they will not die,” she said.
This garden outside her home was her haven, where she painted, taught students and entertained friends.
From 1939 until her death in 1954, Kahlo’s primary resident was her home in Coyoacan, the town just south of Mexico City. The name “Casa Azul” means “Blue House,” named for its vivid indigo walls. The house is now a museum dedicated to the painter and houses her many collections, from some 6,000 photographs to her porcelain tea sets, clothing and jewelry representing Mexico’s traditions.
The exhibit is open through March 16.
Special programs at the museum for the exhibit include:
“Artists and Their Gardens,” 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4). Museum visitors will learn about artists like Kahlo, Claude Moet, Georgia O’Keefe and Donald Judd who drew inspiration from their private landscapes.
“Frida’s Garden: Succulents and How to Care for Them,” 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Ali Schultz, Gateway Technical College’s horticulture/sustainable food production instructor, will offer a hands-on demonstration and talk. Participants will take a succulent home. Note: This is a free program, but reservations are required. Call 262-653-4140.
“Winter Family Activity: Inside Frida Kahlo’s Garden,” 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14. In this free program, families will create an art project inspired by the plants and animals featured in the museum exhibit.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140.