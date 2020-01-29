Frida Kahlo exhibit open at Public Museum

The Kenosha Public Museum is showcasing a new exhibit — “Frida Kahlo’s Garden” — which opened Tuesday.

This exhibit, which comes to Kenosha through the National Endowment for the Humanities, takes visitors inside Casa Azul, the private world of this world-renowned Mexican painter.

Items in the second-floor exhibit include reproductions of Kahlo’s paintings, a film showing the garden in a small town near Mexico City (which is open to visitors) and reproductions of the courtyard kitchen in her garden and the desk where she worked.

Kahlo’s garden was filled with plants native to Mexico, to reflect her nationalist values, and her artwork, too, showed her deep ties to nature.

“I paint flowers so they will not die,” she said.

This garden outside her home was her haven, where she painted, taught students and entertained friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.