Fun in the (socially distanced) sun: Your 2020 guide to Kenosha County beaches

Top choice: There is a small sand beach with a good-sized swimming area and a large grassy area — with shade! — in the park. Also, it’s free on weekdays.

Bonus: There’s a dog park next to the beach, so the whole family can find something fun to do.

Silver Lake Park: on County Road F in the town of Salem.

This is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables.

Plan ahead: If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. “We’ve been hitting the capacity almost every day,” said Paige Wysiatko, who works at the admission booth. “The cars can’t park here, so the drivers have to keep driving around in a loop until a spot opens up, and we can let them in. It’s a bit of a free-for-all when there’s an opening.”