Fun in the (socially distanced) sun: Your 2020 guide to Kenosha County beaches

Suffice it to say, the summer of 2020 is a summer like no other.
COVID-19 has knocked out most traditional summer activities, from outdoor concerts to church festivals, but simple pleasures are still available.
Which brings us to our local beaches.
When the weather turned scorching hot recently, you might have been looking for a quiet place to spread out a towel and soak up some rays (while wearing sunscreen and practicing your social distancing skills, of course!).
Or maybe you want to introduce your kids to the glories of lake swimming in Wisconsin.
Lucky for us, there are plenty of spots where you can enjoy a day at the beach.
But which lake? Kenosha County beachcombers have a variety of choices, from big beaches on big Lake Michigan to smaller inland lakes in the western part of the county.
If you’re looking for a place in the sun, this guide can help you decide which spot works best for you:
Lake Michigan beaches
Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive.
This large beach has a lot to recommend it — with LARGE being its biggest asset. You have plenty of room to spread your beach towel and, for swimming space, you can’t beat Lake Michigan.
Top choice: Simmons Island Beach has that iconic Kenosha view of our red lighthouse.
Also good: A boardwalk! And we’re nowhere near Coney Island! Using the boardwalk, you can walk from the beach parking lot most of the way to the lighthouse pier without having to trudge through hot sand. I’d love it if the boardwalk was extended even farther north and south, but it’s a good start.
Needs work: The Simmons Island beach house remains mostly boarded up, and that’s a real shame. If this beauty is ever restored to its former glory, it would become a real asset to the area. At least the restrooms are open, which is always good news.
Trudging: When we visited Simmons Island recently, the parking lot at the beach was full, and we nabbed one of the last remaining spots on the top of the hill. Be prepared to walk a fair distance to the beach, carrying your towels, chairs, coolers, etc. (That’s why you bring along the kids, right?)
Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave.
This beach is adjacent to the band shell at the south end of Kennedy Park Drive.
Top choice: There are indoor restrooms and nearby tennis/pickleball courts.
Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave.
This Lake Michigan swimming spot is located on the north side of the beach house. There are swing sets on a hill.
Top choice: The park area overlooking Lake Michigan is wonderful for walking or just sitting, catching a breeze and watching the boats go by.
Needs work: It does tend to stink of rotting fish here when the weather gets hot and the wind isn’t blowing. Also, there are no indoor restrooms open to the public. There’s a porta-potty in the parking lot, but it’s been there every summer I’ve done this beach tour, so who knows if it’s ever been opened?
Needs work II: Like its sister beach house on Simmons Island, the Southport Beach House is in need of a rebirth.
Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave.
This city beach has lots of shade, picnic tables and plenty of benches. There is also a restroom and drinking fountain.
Top choice: The twin parks — Eichelman and Wolfenbuttel — are close to downtown shops, restaurants and bars, plus you can’t beat a stroll through the flower gardens. Nearby, the boats in the Southport Marina offer a beautiful backdrop to a lakefront ramble.
Bonus: This beach has its own cannon, facing south in case Illinois decides to invade.
Prairie Shores Beach in Carol Beach: South of 100th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. From the north, take 90th Street east from Seventh Avenue to the lake and head south on Lakeshore Drive to 108th Street. From the south, enter Carol Beach Estates at 116th Street and head east.
Top choice: It’s a long beach that stretches along the greatest of the Great Lakes. Also, the crashing waves are fun to watch.
Needs work: The parking lots are not paved and are often filled with deep puddles. There are no facilities here, so pack accordingly.
Warning for all Lake Michigan beaches: Be careful out there! Lake Michigan is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous and an undertow can overpower even the strongest swimmers. Repeat: Be VERY careful; this is an inland sea with serious waves and currents. Plus, the cold water can literally take your breath away. Note: There are no lifeguards at any Lake Michigan beaches. Also, the lake bottom is rocky. Make sure to pack aqua shoes or sport sandals.
Kenosha County beaches
Lake Andrea: Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie.
The large, sandy beach has restrooms and a concession stand. You can also rent canoes, kayaks and various boats. All in all, you can’t go wrong spending a day here.
Top choice: If you like well cared-for sand, this is the beach for you. You won’t find sticks, rocks and goose droppings here.
Also good: The swimming area has a clean, sandy bottom (with NO WEEDS) that is easy on the feet.
Biggest change: There’s no “Wibit” floating obstacle course/raft water attraction this year. In its place is a swimming platform with a diving board, so you can work on your swan dive.
Bring your wallet: It’s not cheap to spend an afternoon here. Daily admission fees are $7 per person for Kenosha County residents/$5 per person for Pleasant Prairie residents. The only way to get in for free is to be a RecPlex member. A family pass, good for the summer season, is $45 for residents and $75 for non-residents.
Take a hike: Tired of the beach? Hit the trail! The Ponderosa Pit Trail System has a trailhead just west of the beach pavilion building. Before walking at this time of year, however, it’s a good idea to use plenty of bug spray.
Old Settlers Park: on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.
This pretty park has lots of shade trees, ample parking, picnic tables and grills. It also has restrooms and changing areas at the top of the hill, along with a small playground.
Top choice: There is a small sand beach with a good-sized swimming area and a large grassy area — with shade! — in the park. Also, it’s free on weekdays.
Bonus: There’s a dog park next to the beach, so the whole family can find something fun to do.
Silver Lake Park: on County Road F in the town of Salem.
This is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables.
Plan ahead: If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. “We’ve been hitting the capacity almost every day,” said Paige Wysiatko, who works at the admission booth. “The cars can’t park here, so the drivers have to keep driving around in a loop until a spot opens up, and we can let them in. It’s a bit of a free-for-all when there’s an opening.”
The good news: At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. The bottom of the swimming area is generally sandy and not too “yucky.”
Also good: Want to go for a walk? A paved path leads out from the far end of the park area to the Silver Lake boat launch, following the lakeshore. There are also mountain biking trails here and an 18-hole disc golf course. Something for everyone!
Needs work: The beach area is rocky, not sandy. I suggest staying on the grass to avoid all those sharp little rocks on your tender feet.
DeWitt Park: on Highway B in Silver Lake.
This small city beach in Silver Lake has a swing set, a portable restroom and a few benches.
Note: No lifeguards.
Best feature: It’s free.
Needs work: The swimming area has a lot of weeds, and the bottom is “mucky.” I wore sandals when swimming there but could still feel the squishy bottom of the lake in the swimming area. Also, when swimming in the deeper end, the weeds wrapped around my legs. Not a great feeling!
Warning: There’s no parking lot; you have to find a spot across the street. And that can be difficult on a busy weekend.
Bonus: If you stop here, you can eat at Scully’s Silver Lake Grill, located just across the street. It’s open Thursday-Sunday this summer for indoor and outdoor dining and carryout.
Lance Park: on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.
This beach has a big swimming area, ample parking, plus a picnic area with shade trees. And it’s free.
Note: No lifeguards.
Bummer: There are clean indoor restrooms in a building just west of the beach area. BUT those restrooms are not open this summer. Your only option is using a Porta Potty in the parking lot. That’s not an even swap.
Ouch: The bottom of the swimming area is VERY rocky (always wear aqua shoes or sport sandals).
Bonus: Forgot to pack a beach book? The world’s cutest Little Library is at the beach. (Look for the Cat in the Hat.) When we visited, however, it was in need of books, so throw a fun beach book into your bag and leave it for someone to enjoy.
Lily Lake: on Lily Lake Road in the town of Wheatland.
This beach has a large swimming area. There is parking across the street.
Note: No lifeguards.
Good stuff: There’s a pier for jumping into the lake, and you can bring water toys.
Needs work: Weeds, weeds, weeds!
Powers Lake: on Lake Park Drive in the town of Randall.
This nice little beach has a good-sized swimming area. There is one Porta Potty. Beach toys and rafts can be used.
Note: No lifeguards.
Top choice: The beach is nicely groomed, with nearby shade trees.
Needs work: There are — in theory — two sides to the swimming area, but in reality, you have to stay to the one side of the pier. The other side is choked with weeds. Also, we still miss the diving platform that used to float off the end of the pier. Kids loved it.
Grab a spot: The parking lot fills up quickly on weekends, and parking outside the lot is scarce.
