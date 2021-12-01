Gallery of Trees at Kemper Center

KENOSHA — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees — which officials call its most important fundraiser of the year — is back, running today through Sunday, Dec. 2-5.

This holiday event showcases a display of decorated holiday trees in Kemper Center’s Conference Center, 6501 Third Ave., that range from 4 feet to 9 feet tall, plus wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces.

Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

The Gallery of Trees is open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. today and Friday, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win trees and holiday decorations, and shop in the Holiday Gift Shop.

“It feels fantastic” to have Christmas at Kemper celebrations back, said Ed Kubicki, Kemper's executive director.

It’s a feeling, he said, the community shares.

“I think people are ready to be out, enjoying the holiday season. It’s so festive here, it’s wonderful to see.”

Robin Ingrouille, Kemper Center’s administrator, said she’s “so thrilled to have volunteers set aside their time for us. This is a wonderful event, filled with camaraderie and fun.”

In 2019, the Gallery of Trees moved from the Anderson Arts Center to Kemper’s Conference Center during the art center’s renovations, and the event has returned to its new home.

“We got a lot of positive feedback from 2019,” Ingrouille said. “It’s handicapped accessible here. If you have a walker, you can just pull up in the archway and be right at the entrance to the Gallery of Trees. We also have elevators here.”

Funds raised during the event support and sustain the Kemper Center’s mission, help preserve the nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Kemper Center's Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., will also be open on the same days as the Gallery of Trees with its current “Annual Winter Juried Exhibition.” The center is decorated for the holiday and features a collection of nutcrackers.

