Get lost in 'The World's Largest Corn Maze'

The question: “Do you want to go to The World’s Largest Corn Maze?”

Your answer “When do we leave?”

At least that’s how it went when my sister, Patty, visiting from the Atlanta area, stumbled across the website for Richardson’s Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, Ill.

Located just over the border from Wilmot in Kenosha County, the venue features a 28-acre corn maze it bills as the world’s largest.

As one of the farm’s owners explained about the claim, “We put it in quotations because it’s not an official designation.”

It is, however, by far the largest corn maze you’ll find in this area, where smaller corn mazes are often part of the pumpkin farm experience.

The Richardson corn maze features four separate mazes, linked by bridges. You can do one maze or all four, depending on your tolerance for wandering through seemingly endless rows of corn.

To add to the fun, you can pick up a free corn maze map, with 24 marked checkpoints. As you work your way through the maze, you try to find each checkpoint’s post — complete with a paper punch to mark your map.