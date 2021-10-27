Get lost in 'The World's Largest Corn Maze'

The question: “Do you want to go to The World’s Largest Corn Maze?”
Your answer “When do we leave?”
At least that’s how it went when my sister, Patty, visiting from the Atlanta area, stumbled across the website for Richardson’s Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, Ill.
Located just over the border from Wilmot in Kenosha County, the venue features a 28-acre corn maze it bills as the world’s largest.
As one of the farm’s owners explained about the claim, “We put it in quotations because it’s not an official designation.”
It is, however, by far the largest corn maze you’ll find in this area, where smaller corn mazes are often part of the pumpkin farm experience.
The Richardson corn maze features four separate mazes, linked by bridges. You can do one maze or all four, depending on your tolerance for wandering through seemingly endless rows of corn.
To add to the fun, you can pick up a free corn maze map, with 24 marked checkpoints. As you work your way through the maze, you try to find each checkpoint’s post — complete with a paper punch to mark your map.
Need even more of a challenge? You can also answer trivia questions to assist you as you move through the maze. It’s not easy, however. Subjects range from sports trivia — with questions including one about the Tour de France winner(!) — to corn-centered queries.
Patty and I conquered the maze and found all the checkpoints — with a little bit of help at times from fellow maze runners — in 90 minutes, covering about six miles. (If you walked every inch of the maze, you would walk 11.3 miles.)
Our reward? A very official looking certificate declaring “You are a-maze-ing!!!”
Our suggestions? Dress for the weather (a knit hat definitely helps if it’s windy, like it was when we visited on Sunday), wear sturdy walking shoes and, when you’re finished, climb up the nearby tower to get an overview of the expansive maze.
Also at the adventure farm: pig races, a giant slide, wagon rides, a carousel, pedal trikes, farm animals and plenty of food. For more details, go to https://richardsonadventurefarm.com/
Area corn mazes
Several nearby pumpkin farms also feature corn mazes, though on a smaller scale than the "world's largest" attraction:
- Jerry Smith's Pumpkin Farm, on highways L and EA in Somers, is known for its hand-painted pumpkin characters, along with hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.”
The country store and free hand-painted pumpkin displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. The paid activity area — with the corn maze and other attractions — is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. The cost for the paid activity area is $6 per person Monday through Friday and $11 per person on Saturday and Sunday (free for children under age 2). Go to www.jerrysmithfarm.com for more details.
- The Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm, 11823 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant, features pumpkins, hayrides, train rides, a corn maze ($3), play area and animals for kids to feed. Land of the Giants is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. For more information, go to giantpumpkinfarm.com.
- Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 115600 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, features pumpkins, gourds and mums. Each year, Borzynski's creates a corn maze with a different theme. This year's 8-acre maze is The Tree of Life, "a symbol of the growth, strength and rebirth of our world. This fall we hope to celebrate by acknowledging our roots and honoring our ancestors."
The maze is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. Note: The maze is family friendly and is never haunted, even after dark. If you are venturing in the corn maze after sundown, bring your own flashlight. The cost is $9 or $7 for children (ages 4-12). borzynskis.com.
- At Squire’s Pumpkin Patch, 27225 Church Road in Burlington, people can pick their own pumpkins and enjoy a free corn maze. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30.
- Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H in Caledonia, also has a corn maze, along with other attractions. You'll find rows and rows of pumpkins, along with gourds of all shapes and sizes, at Swan's. Another popular area is the petting zoo.
The "adventure farm" area, which requires an admission free, includes hay rides, a giant "jumping pad," a barrel train, pedal carts and a corn maze. Swan's is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, go to thepumpkinfarm.com.