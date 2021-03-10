"Glass Menagerie" streaming at UW-Parkside

The spring semester theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues this week with “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson
Where: Live streamed from the Black Box Theatre
When: Friday-Sunday (March 12-14). Performances are 10 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
About the show: “The Glass Menagerie” is a memory play that premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame.
It tells the story of Amanda Wingfield, a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura.
Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating.
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
KUSD’s ‘Quilters’
The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues this weekend with streaming performances of the musical “Quilters.”
The show can be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (March 11-13), continuing March 18-20.
“Quilters” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book “The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art” by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen. The show was originally developed and produced by the Denver Center Theater Company and had a brief run on Broadway.
How to watch: Streaming performances of “Quilters” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.