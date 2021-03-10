"Glass Menagerie" streaming at UW-Parkside

The spring semester theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues this week with “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson

Where: Live streamed from the Black Box Theatre

When: Friday-Sunday (March 12-14). Performances are 10 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

About the show: “The Glass Menagerie” is a memory play that premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame.

It tells the story of Amanda Wingfield, a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura.

Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating.

Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.

