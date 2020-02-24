GO Today (Feb. 25, 2020)
GO Today (Feb. 25, 2020)

KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Today is Fat Tuesday ... or, as some of us call it, Tuesday! Celebrate by indulging in a paczki, those jelly-filled doughnuts that, for some reason, herald the start of Lent.

Vrroomm! Vrroomm! The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show — in downtown Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center — is Feb. 22 through March 1. The show features new cars, pre-production models and “exotic” vehicles. More information can be found at autoshowmilwaukee.com. (Tickets are $9-$12 for adults and free for youths age 16 and younger.)

St. Joseph hosts International Fair

St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA International Fest.

International Fest is the culmination of weeks of work where second-grade students research their ethnicity, work on a family tree and learn about various cultures around the world.

During International Fest, the students share their research with friends, families and the rest of the student body

