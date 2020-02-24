GO Today (Feb. 25, 2020)

Today is Fat Tuesday ... or, as some of us call it, Tuesday! Celebrate by indulging in a paczki, those jelly-filled doughnuts that, for some reason, herald the start of Lent.
Vrroomm! Vrroomm! The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show — in downtown Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center — is Feb. 22 through March 1. The show features new cars, pre-production models and “exotic” vehicles. More information can be found at autoshowmilwaukee.com. (Tickets are $9-$12 for adults and free for youths age 16 and younger.)
St. Joseph hosts International Fair
St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA International Fest.
International Fest is the culmination of weeks of work where second-grade students research their ethnicity, work on a family tree and learn about various cultures around the world.
During International Fest, the students share their research with friends, families and the rest of the student body