GO Today (Feb. 3, 2020)

Here’s a sweet way to start the week: It’s Carrot Cake Day. And you can definitely count this dessert as a vegetable serving on your 2020 diet. Trust us.
Here’s another great reason to forget about dieting: It’s Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. Regular menu items are also available. No coupons are needed. This year, 10 new venues are taking part: The Italian American Club, Kenosha Brewing Co., Mars Cheese Castle, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Tenuta’s Delicatessen, tg’s Restaurant & Pub, The 1844 Table & Mash and The Cafe at The Stella Hotel and The Spot Drive-In. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.
Head out to Lake Geneva today to view the snow sculptures — without the weekend crowds. The structures from the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, which concluded Saturday, can be found downtown on Riviera Beach.
The theme for today’s “Make It Monday” at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is Backwards Day! Participants should come to the library “with your clothes on backward, your hair backward and your brain scrambled. Everything will be topsy-turvy.” The free event features stories, followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the books. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.