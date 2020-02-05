GO Today (Feb. 6, 2020)

Did you know that February is Hot Breakfast Month? And that we never have time to make a hot breakfast before dashing out the door to work? It’s a great excuse to go out for breakfast today or any day in February. And here’s another great reason to eat out: It’s Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. No coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.
The Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is hosting a free movie screening for adults from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Today’s film is a real charmer: “Brooklyn.” The 2015 film, rated PG-13, stars Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as a young Irish woman who emigrates to Brooklyn in 1951. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-564-6130.
The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is hosting a Harry Potter Party. Visitors can pop in from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to “celebrate the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.” Admission is free.
Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is showing “sneak peeks” tonight of the new movie “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” starring Margot Robbie in this dark superhero tale. The film officially opens Friday.