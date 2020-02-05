You are the owner of this article.
GO Today (Feb. 6, 2020)
GO Today (Feb. 6, 2020)

Brooklyn movie poster

The 2015 film “Brooklyn” will be shown at the Southwest Library today at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Did you know that February is Hot Breakfast Month? And that we never have time to make a hot breakfast before dashing out the door to work? It’s a great excuse to go out for breakfast today or any day in February. And here’s another great reason to eat out: It’s Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. No coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.

The Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is hosting a free movie screening for adults from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Today’s film is a real charmer: “Brooklyn.” The 2015 film, rated PG-13, stars Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as a young Irish woman who emigrates to Brooklyn in 1951. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-564-6130.

The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is hosting a Harry Potter Party. Visitors can pop in from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to “celebrate the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.” Admission is free.

Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court, is showing “sneak peeks” tonight of the new movie “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” starring Margot Robbie in this dark superhero tale. The film officially opens Friday.

