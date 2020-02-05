GO Today (Feb. 6, 2020)

Did you know that February is Hot Breakfast Month? And that we never have time to make a hot breakfast before dashing out the door to work? It’s a great excuse to go out for breakfast today or any day in February. And here’s another great reason to eat out: It’s Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. No coupons are needed. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.