Grab some popcorn: Kenosha's Tinseltown Theatre reopening

After pushing back its reopening twice — with previous reopening dates announced for July 3 and then July 24 — Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre will open its doors Friday.
Really, they mean it this time!
Cinemark Holdings, the national theater chain that owns the local theater, is reopening its properties in phases.
At Tinseltown, the first week back will feature films dubbed “Comeback Classics,” including “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Iron Man,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the original “Ghostbusters,” “Beauty and the Beast” (the live-action version), “The Goonies” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 1 to 11 and senior citizens, age 62 and older. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests is $99. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Hollywood’s shifting box office announcements added to the confusion. The Christopher Nolan thriller “Tenet,” originally set for Aug. 12, will now open in early September in the U.S., and the live-action “Mulan,” once scheduled to hit theaters Aug. 21, will now screen on Disney+ for $30.
All Cinemark theaters will reopen with new cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures. Employees will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.
Face masks are mandatory for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Also, all public and “high-touch spaces” will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.
There will also be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use, and auditoriums will have limited capacities.
Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. For more details, go to www.cinemark.com.
Downtown markets
Kenosha now has two downtown markets on Saturdays. The Kenosha HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, just west of the museums, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, with safety protocols — including requiring everyone to wear a face mask. Also, social distancing is enforced. Remember: Pets are not permitted in the main corridor. For more details, check the market’s Facebook page or go to the website, www.KenoshaHarborMarket.com.
New this year is the Kenosha Public Market, also open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (early bird shopping starts at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens and shoppers with disabilities). The market is set up between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). For more details, go to www.kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
Other Kenosha markets
The two downtown farmers markets aren’t the only place to find local produce.
You can find farmers markets every day (except Monday) in Kenosha. Note: Markets open at 6 a.m. and run until noon.
Tuesday: Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue
Wednesday: Columbus Park, 2003 54th St.
Thursday: Lincoln Park, 7001 22nd Ave.
Friday: Baker Park, 835 65th St.
Saturday: Columbus Park, 2003 54th St. (Note: This market is open until 1 p.m.)
Other area markets
The Westosha Senior Community Center has a farmers market weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veggies are picked daily and, on Saturdays, visitors can tour the center’s healing garden. The center is located at 19200 93rd St.
The Twin Lakes Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays outside Adcock’s Farm & Co. gift shop at 215 S. Lake Ave.
Wilmot Flea Market, which charges an admission of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children ages 6-14, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The Lake Geneva farmers market, at Horticulture Hall, 330 Broad St., is open every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now we’re rolling!
The city of Kenosha’s streetcars are running downtown again.
New procedures have been put in place for operating the streetcars in a COVID-19 world, including new Plexiglas “sneeze guard” barriers placed at the front of each vehicle. Also, to make social distancing easier, no more than 15 people are allowed on board at a time.
The streetcars — which run on a two-mile loop that provides views of Lake Michigan, HarborPark, downtown and the Metra train station — had been idle since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for people age 13 and older, 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 and free for children age 4 and younger. An all-day pass is $3.50 per person. Note: Have the exact fare ready; no change is given. For more information, call 262-653-4287 or log on at www.kenosha.org/departments/transportation
Kenosha Library programs
The library system’s popular “Old Weird America” program is going virtual.
The subject is Victoria Woodhull for the program, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday
Historian Cathy Polovina said of this evening’s program: “In honor of the centenary of votes for women, we celebrate the life of the weirdest suffrage pioneer of them all. This lively daughter in a family of con artists, Victoria Claflin Woodhull used her considerable allure and skills as a tabloid journalist, spiritualist healer and gold digger to acquire prominence in finance, politics and, ultimately, the British aristocracy.
“Her audacity won the respect of suffragist leaders such as Susan B. Anthony, and she became a power player in the movement as the first woman to run for president in 1872. Her subsequent fall from grace and retirement as a fine lady in England round out the story of this colorful cultural influencer.” To sign up for the online program, go to www.mykpl.info/events
The library system’s popular storytimes are streamed live on Facebook, with library staffers leading viewers “through some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems, and more.” For more information, go to www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
The Simmons Library and Uptown Library are open to the public Mondays to Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Curbside pickup continues at the Northside and Southwest Libraries from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Check out the website (www.mykpl.info) or the Kenosha Public Library’s Facebook page for free virtual programs for all ages.
Digital Shakespeare programs
The Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre is hosting “No Bummer Summer: A Digital Shakespeareance.”
This online program was created to replace the company’s Shakespeare in the State Parks program, which was canceled in May due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit Players Theatre has been releasing educational videos, podcasts, an outdoor scavenger hunt, online workshops and other content, and will continue doing so through the end of August.
“Like everyone, we’ve had to get creative and make adjustments to deal with the current situation safely and intelligently,” said Executive Director A.J. Magoon. “While we miss being in the parks this summer, the focus remains on entertaining, educating and engaging. No Bummer Summer is a great way for individuals and families to have some Shakespearean fun while staying safe.”
The program includes a digital version of the company’s primary educational workshop, “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will.” Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
Racine Children’s Theatre show
When summer theater classes took a virtual turn this year, the Racine Children’s Theatre was able to take their show online. “The Show Must Go Online!: A Virtual Children’s Musical” will be livestreaming on the theater’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The musical, organizers said, is “a hilarious and heartwarming story of drama teachers and their students as they cope with the cancellation of their school musical, ‘Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical!’ Filled with fun for the whole family, featured songs include ‘Deifying Cavity,’ ‘My Face’ and ‘Harold Rinse.’”
Instead of a traditional class-to-stage production, acting students rehearsed scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops for two weeks. Friday through Sunday, the show can be viewed on YouTube. For more information, call 262-633-4218 or visit www.racinetheatre.org.
Splish, splash!
The Hurricane Harbor Waterpark is now open in Gurnee, Ill. The Great America theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed, meaning you can’t ride a roller coaster yet, but you can take a plunge down a waterslide. For more details, go to www.sixflags.com. Note: You must reserve a spot in advance before going to Hurricane Harbor.
