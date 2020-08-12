Grab some popcorn: Kenosha's Tinseltown Theatre reopening

Face masks are mandatory for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Also, all public and “high-touch spaces” will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

There will also be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use, and auditoriums will have limited capacities.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. For more details, go to www.cinemark.com.

Downtown markets

Kenosha now has two downtown markets on Saturdays. The Kenosha HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, just west of the museums, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, with safety protocols — including requiring everyone to wear a face mask. Also, social distancing is enforced. Remember: Pets are not permitted in the main corridor. For more details, check the market’s Facebook page or go to the website, www.KenoshaHarborMarket.com.