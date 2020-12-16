Griffon String Quartet to stream free holiday concert

The Griffon String Quartet — the resident string quartet at the Midsummer’s Music concert series in Door County — will stream a free holiday concert Sunday (Dec. 20).

The concert will feature Bach pieces and holiday favorites.

The group’s annual holiday concert will stream at 3 p.m. Sunday and can be viewed on the group’s YouTube channel and the Midsummer’s Music Facebook page.

Blakeley Menghini, the group’s violist, said Sunday’s performance will include “several variations from Bach’s gorgeous ‘Goldberg Variations’ arranged for string trio as well as some festive holiday favorites.”

In addition to performing virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffon members continue online instruction with string students in Door County and Green Bay and provide weekly educational videos for children at the Boys & Girls Club of Door County.

The Griffon String Quartet was formed in the fall of 2018 as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, the Fine Arts Institute at East High in Green Bay and St. Norbert College in De Pere. “The quartet is a groundbreaking project to enrich the lives of children and adults throughout northeast Wisconsin through concerts, workshops, and music education outreach,” organizers said.