Groundhog Day: A most necessary holiday

After enduring wind chills that would make a yeti weep, we need a holiday.

It doesn’t have to be a major celebration like Christmas. In fact, a low-key holiday without any expectations is perfect. It should be something where we’re not expected to wrap a bunch of gifts, cook a huge meal or come up with an elaborate costume.

Enter that unlikely hero of early February: The groundhog.

If it’s true that every dog has his day, so does a groundhog. And that date is Feb. 2. Let’s hope for cloudy skies.

Groundhog Day is a holiday centered on one simple question: Will the groundhog see his or her shadow Wednesday morning? Supposedly, if said animal — most famously Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania — is frightened by that shadow and heads back inside, we’ll have six more weeks of winter.

Rather than relying on the word of a large rodent, however, we can consult a calendar. In six weeks, we’ll be in the middle of March. I can say with confidence that, in Wisconsin, it will still be winter. Sorry, Phil.

Pagans started this!

Like a lot of our holidays, Groundhog Day began with the pagans. It was a sort of “reimagining” of Candlemas Day, a Catholic midwinter festival that had roots in — you guessed it — a pagan celebration. Europeans observing Candlemas tracked hibernating hedgehogs to predict when winter would end. After the Pennsylvania Dutch settled in America, they looked around for a hibernating mammal to help them monitor the weather. (Hint: They chose groundhogs/woodchucks.)

In 1886, the Punxsutawney (Pa.) Spirit newspaper printed the first news of a Groundhog Day observance. The next year, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob, and the newspaper’s editor declared Phil was America’s official weather-forecasting groundhog.

Those celebrations continue each year in Punxsutawney. Other weatherman groundhogs around the country include Buckeye Chuck in Ohio, Gen. Beauregard Lee in Georgia and Chattanooga Chuck, who works as “the chief seasonal forecaster” at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Gordy in Milwaukee

Closer to home, the Milwaukee County Zoo's groundhog Gordy will make his expert weather prediction, livestreamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m. Wednesday, before the zoo opens.

It's free for everyone to log on and "watch from the warmth and comfort of home."

"Zookeeper Joe" will host the Groundhog Day ceremony.

You can download a free Groundhog Coloring Sheet and play Groundhog Bingo, too, by downloading a Bingo card and following along during the festivities, marking off words on your card as you hear Zookeeper Joe say them. (If you get a Bingo, submit your card to zoo.specialevents@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Several winners will be chosen randomly to win groundhog-themed goodies.)

Gordy was born in Indiana and was hand-raised, making it easier for zookeepers to train him for keeper talks and interactions with visitors. For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.

Bill and Phil

The obscure February holiday got a huge shot in the arm with the 1993 Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day.”

Murray stars as a jaded TV weatherman who is sent to Punxsutawney to cover the festivities. After being stranded in the small town due to a snowstorm, he wakes up the next morning to discover he’s forced to relive the same day over and over and over. In February. In Pennsylvania. Not exactly paradise.

The best way to celebrate Groundhog Day is to watch the comedy and salute Punxsutawney Phil on his special day.

Enjoy your 24 hours of fame, Phil. Once you’re done predicting the weather, it’s back to obscurity for another year.

