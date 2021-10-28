"Groundhog Day: The Musical" opens Oct. 29 at Bradford High School

Over the course of the story, Connors slowly begins to change for the better as he uses his time to take piano lessons, read books and start to focus on other people for a change.

All of this action takes place during a show “with a lot of moving parts,” Stanfield said. “We have to create settings to tell the story, and it’s a comedy, so we have to keep up the pace and make everything flow.”

This is the first show Stanfield is directing that will play before a live audience in the theater since “Something Rotten” in March 2020.

“It’s exciting for the kids and for us,” she said. “We did nine videotaped shows during the COVID shutdown and are really looking forward to having that interaction with an audience.”

“Groundhog Day” also works perfectly for students coming out of more than a year of isolation, Stanfield said.

“It tells a serious story in a comedic way," she said. "As Andy Karl — who played the role of Phil Connors in the original London and Broadway productions of the show — said of the story, the theme of 'Groundhog Day' is that 'the people around you make you better.'”