"Groundhog Day: The Musical" opens Oct. 29 at Bradford High School

We're just heading into the winter season, but already we're wondering if a certain groundhog will see his shadow.
More accurately, the folks in "Groundhog Day: The Musical" are focused on the weather forecasting skills of a certain high-profile rodent.
Bradford High School students are performing the hit Broadway show, opening Friday night.
This is a pilot production, meaning the folks at Music Theatre International selected Kenosha Unified School District's theater department to debut the company’s high school version of the musical.
As if performing a pilot production isn’t enough pressure, “Groundhog Day: The Musical” requires its cast and crew to re-create scenes perfectly as its main character relives the same day over and over again.
“It’s an extremely complex show,” said Holly Stanfield, the Bradford theater teacher who is directing the musical. “Every repeated day is different, but the same, and we have to keep the sequence in mind. That’s quite a challenge.”
As fans of the 1993 Bill Murray comedy know, Phil Connors — a cynical weatherman — visits Punxsutawney, Pa., for its annual Groundhog Day festivities.
When a blizzard hits, he’s stuck in town overnight and wakes up the next morning and discovers it’s Groundhog Day again. And then again. And then again and again and again.
Over the course of the story, Connors slowly begins to change for the better as he uses his time to take piano lessons, read books and start to focus on other people for a change.
All of this action takes place during a show “with a lot of moving parts,” Stanfield said. “We have to create settings to tell the story, and it’s a comedy, so we have to keep up the pace and make everything flow.”
Welcome back
This is the first show Stanfield is directing that will play before a live audience in the theater since “Something Rotten” in March 2020.
“It’s exciting for the kids and for us,” she said. “We did nine videotaped shows during the COVID shutdown and are really looking forward to having that interaction with an audience.”
“Groundhog Day” also works perfectly for students coming out of more than a year of isolation, Stanfield said.
“It tells a serious story in a comedic way," she said. "As Andy Karl — who played the role of Phil Connors in the original London and Broadway productions of the show — said of the story, the theme of 'Groundhog Day' is that 'the people around you make you better.'”
The music, she added, “is incredible — it’s clever and complex — and it’s a bonus that this show has something to say about reaching out to the people around you. It’s a great time to be talking about this, with so many people isolated during the pandemic.”
Masks on
The audience members will be required to wear masks in the theater and so are the actors on stage.
That adds another layer of difficulty for the performers.
“You lose your facial expressions,” Stanfield said, “and that’s really tough, especially in a comedy. The actors have to use physical gestures and work on expressing emotions with their eyes.”
It’s possible that a musical about a man and a giant rodent might just have a message designed to bring us all together.