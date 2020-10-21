Halloween events carry on under COVID

Halloween thrills and chills continue this week.
Remember: Activities come with an extra layer of protection, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing from the zombies:
Haunted Woods
The Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council are hosting Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. (Just north of Highway 50 on County Road P.) This walk through “a spooky forest filled with ghosts, goblins, zombies and villains” replaces the haunted hayride, allowing guests to stay safely apart.
The one-mile guided tour will take about 40 minutes to complete and includes stairs, hills and some uneven terrain on the path. The Haunted Woods opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Oct. 23-24), with the final tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Guests must register in advance as a carload at www.threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods. The cost is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. Concessions will be sold.
Here’s what’s happening for families as we close in on Halloween:
Pumpkin patches
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, located at highways L and EA in Somers is open daily through October. The farm’s country store and fall displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The activity area is open 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free to see the painted pumpkins on display. To visit the other attractions, a wristband is required ($5 per person Monday-Friday; $10 per person on Saturday and Sunday; free for kids age 2 and younger). Go to www.smithpumpkinfarm.com for more details. Note: There is an additional fee of $10 for Dr. Destruction’s Haunted Forest and to buy feed for the petting zoo.
Stiles Vegetable Farm, 11717 Sheridan Road, offers fall produce and the family’s “famous pumpkin display,” perfect for fun photos. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 5930 County Highway H. Admission is free, with fees for some of the individual attractions. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.
Also in Racine County is Borzynski’s Farm. You’ll find a massive corn maze — this year’s theme is “Sherlock Holmes” — along with make-your-own caramel apples. The corn maze costs $9 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-12) and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Borznyski’s is 1.5 miles east of I-94 on Highway 20. www.borzynskis.com. Note: Bring your own flashlights to tackle the eight-acre corn maze after dark.
Halloween hikes
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting its Halloween Candlelight Night Hike on Oct. 30. Start times for the hikes are 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5. Because of COVID-19, the nature center remains closed. This is a self-guided, family friendly nature hike. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ins will be allowed. Participants will check in at the front of Pringle Nature Center during one of three start times before following the candlelit trail through the woods. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for details and registration.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, has a spooky exhibit called “The Beasts of the Woods” at Hawthorn Hollow’s historic Teuscher Pet Cemetery. Visitors are welcome to wander through the pet cemetery and discover the nature-inspired art. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Howl-o-ween!
Area zoos are offering drive-thru Halloween tours and other attractions this year:
The Racine Zoo’s drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction is open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. Also, no pets are allowed in the vehicles. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
The Milwaukee County Zoo gets into the holiday spirit with a drive-thru “Boo at the Zoo,” with Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22-25; advance online reservations are required. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org to reserve a time. $55 per carload. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase along the way.
The Brookfield Zoo hosts special attractions daily through Nov. 1. “Dinos Everywhere” features more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs located throughout the zoo grounds. The zoo is also hosting a Fall Selfie Sweepstakes. You can find details on the contest on the zoo’s website, www.CZS.org/events, where you can also find a list of outdoor animal exhibits that are open and a tree guide to the zoo, which is an accredited arboretum.
Scary story contest
The Kenosha Public Library is hosting its 2020 Scary Story Contest: Campfire Tales. Students in grades 3 through 12 are welcome to enter by writing an original story that incorporates this year’s theme of Campfire Tales. The story should be about 500 words long and typed (if possible). It must be original work and must use the campfire tales theme. To enter, drop off entries at any Public Library branch (including the Bookmobile) or enter online. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Winners will receive gift cards. You can pick up an entry form at any library branch or find it online at www.mykpl.info/
Flashlight tours!
“Dinos in the Dark” programs are offered at 10 and 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) and 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays (Oct. 23 and 30). Participants will take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaurs, which “will come alive in the shadows.” At 5608 10th Ave. $10 admission. Note: Registration is required in advance; each session is limited to 10 people and everyone is required to wear a mask. Call 262-653-4450.
Haunted attractions
If you’re up for being scared, check out these area attractions:
Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Manor” is back at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Manor has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee.
Abandoned Haunted House, off of I-94 just north of Highway 11 in Mount Pleasant, offers two haunted houses to tour. Note: Everyone (customers and creatures) must wear face coverings. www.abandonedhauntedhouse.com.
Soul Reapers Haunted House is back at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. This haunted attraction in Wilmot is also following COVID-19 guidelines, and face masks are required. It’s open at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. It’s also open Sunday (Oct. 25) and Thursday (Oct. 29). For more details, go to www.soulreapershaunt.com.
Dungeon of Doom in Zion, Ill., has added a drive-in theater option this year. The venue’s parking lot has been turned into a drive-in movie experience, screening horror movies for visitors who prefer the comfort and safety of their vehicle. (Be careful, however; Killer Crew members may be close by ...). The haunted house is also open, with COVID-19 measures in place. You must register in advance for a timed ticket to allow for social distancing. www.dungeonofdoom.com.
Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride, on the grounds of the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, features spooky scenes. Rides are 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 31. The first ride each night, at 6 p.m., is family friendly. New this year is a Haunted Barn, open the same nights, from 6 to 11 p.m. There is a concession stand and a bonfire each night. Hayrides are $15 for adults, $10 for kids (age 4-10) and free for kids age 3 and younger. The Haunted Barn is $10 per person; free for kids age 5 and younger. Masks are recommended. www.danpatchstables.com.
Downtown Racine Candy Crawl
The Downtown Racine Corporation hosts Halloween activities through Oct 31, including a scavenger hunt, trick or treating and pumpkin decorating.
A self-guided Halloween scavenger hunt includes questions based on spooky findings in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St. The annual Candy Crawl is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25 and 31. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and trick or treat at Downtown businesses. The scavenger hunt map includes Candy Crawl locations.
Free small pumpkins and decorating kits will be given out at The Maple Table, 520 Main St. Kids are encouraged to use the tables on Monument Square to complete their pumpkin creations.
