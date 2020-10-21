Halloween events carry on under COVID

Halloween thrills and chills continue this week.

Remember: Activities come with an extra layer of protection, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing from the zombies:

Haunted Woods

The Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council are hosting Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. (Just north of Highway 50 on County Road P.) This walk through “a spooky forest filled with ghosts, goblins, zombies and villains” replaces the haunted hayride, allowing guests to stay safely apart.

The one-mile guided tour will take about 40 minutes to complete and includes stairs, hills and some uneven terrain on the path. The Haunted Woods opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Oct. 23-24), with the final tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Guests must register in advance as a carload at www.threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods. The cost is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. Concessions will be sold.

Here’s what’s happening for families as we close in on Halloween:

Pumpkin patches