Halloween family fun: From candy to a spooky hike

Halloween events geared toward children and families include:
Trunk or treat
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department and the Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will host its annual Trunk or Treat event, rain or shine, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive.
Children of all ages will be greeted by local business and nonprofit organizations handing out candy and goodies from their decorated booth. In keeping with the Halloween spirit, wearing costumes is strongly encouraged.
Parking will be available at the Mount Pleasant Campus Park and limited space at the Civic Campus. For up-to-date information and weather-related cancellations, go to facebook.com/mpcommunitycrossroads.
Halloween Glow
RACINE — As a special holiday treat, the Racine Zoo is hosting the 2021 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, open nightly through Oct. 31.
Visitors will enjoy a light experience from the comfort of their vehicle. Upon entering the zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate, guests will wind through a lighted pathway taking them past decorated trees, characters and a broad tunnel with a show of dynamic designs.
Halloween Glow is open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from dusk to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5. There is no admission fee for ages 2 and younger. Note: No walking is allowed in the drive-through event.
Fall Frenzy fun
CALEDONIA — Jellystone Park jumps into fall action with Lost Bearings Fall Frenzy at the venue’s Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road. Fall-themed activities are offered every Friday through Sunday through Oct. 31.
Activities include a nighttime Halloween-inspired drone show, mission-based Zombie Laser Tag, glow laser tag, a nautical themed flashlight corn maze, haunted trail and 100mph apple cannons.
Guests can select either a daytime or nighttime package depending on their activity preferences. The Daytime packages include the corn maze, ship wreck’d island laser tag, turf games, apple cannons, pedal bikes and pumpkins. The Nighttime packages are perfect for guests who enjoy getting spooked from time to time and includes the drone show, haunted trail, zombie laser yag, flashlight maze and a 200-foot light tunnel.
Tickets can be purchased upon arrival or in advance at bearpawbeach.com/fallfrenzy.
Haunted Trails at Hawthorn Hollow
SOMERS — If you're looking for some spooky outdoor fun, check out the Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow.
This guided hike on Friday, Oct. 29, will feature scary stories and local lore at the nature sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road.
Sign up at hawthornhollow.org for one of two time slots: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children (under age 16).
Downtown trick or treating
KENOSHA and RACINE— Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha and Racine this month.
Up first is the Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30. More than 40 businesses will be handing out candy and other treats to participants.
Downtown Kenosha is the setting for “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.” From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.
Participating Kenosha businesses include: Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 Eighth Ave.; Ivory Kenosha, 728 58th St.; Canna Vita, 515 57th St.; Gordon’s Sport Bar, 5703 Sixth Ave.; Kaiser’s Pizza, 510 57th St.; The Downtown Saloon, 707 56th St.; JJ’s Boutique & Studios, 5721 Sixth Ave.; and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.
Howl-o-ween!
RACINE — In addition to its monthlong Halloween Glow drive-through tour, the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting “Boo at the Zoo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Children are invited to “enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo.”
Activities include: Trick-or-Treat “Knock-Knock” Doors, Spooky cookie decorating kit to go, a Halloween craft and pumpkin decorating. Zo visitors can also meet the zoo’s “special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors.”
Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Food and drinks are available for purchase, as are special photos for $5. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Trunk or treat in Kenosha
KENOSHA — Herzing University is hosting its own Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in their parking lot, 5800 Seventh Ave. This is a free event, open to everyone.
The third annual Uptown Super Saturday Trunk or Treat event is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) in Kenosha's Uptown Brass Center parking lot, 1901 63rd St.
Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best costume and best trunk decoration.
This is a free community event. Registration is not required, except for people wishing to participate by decorating a trunk and handing out candy. Email playspacekenosha@yahoo.com to sign up for trunk participation by Oct. 23. Anyone wishing to volunteer can also email PlaySpace, with VOLUNTEER in the subject line.