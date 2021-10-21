Halloween family fun: From candy to a spooky hike

RACINE — In addition to its monthlong Halloween Glow drive-through tour, the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting “Boo at the Zoo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Children are invited to “enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo.”

Activities include: Trick-or-Treat “Knock-Knock” Doors, Spooky cookie decorating kit to go, a Halloween craft and pumpkin decorating. Zo visitors can also meet the zoo’s “special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors.”

Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Food and drinks are available for purchase, as are special photos for $5. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Trunk or treat in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Herzing University is hosting its own Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in their parking lot, 5800 Seventh Ave. This is a free event, open to everyone.