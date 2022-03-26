Have the Oscars gone the way of Miss America?

As somebody who writes six TV highlights columns a week, every week, I try to avoid repeating myself. I

But I fully admit to writing the same Oscars column every year for the past several decades.

Around the time “The Sopranos” aired on HBO, it seemed absurd to me that so many viewers were clamoring to watch an awards show honoring films they had not seen, instead of spending Sunday nights watching “The Sopranos,” which was simply better than any of the nominated films. (This year’s Academy Awards show airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.)

It’s only gotten more so as the years have ticked by.

This marks the first year that most of the films nominated for Best Picture have already been available for streaming. So, instead of television honoring its sister artform — motion pictures — one night a year, we have television honoring television, something we used to call “The Emmys.”

And we all know nobody cares about the Emmys.

In fact, there was an episode of “The Sopranos” about a desperate screenwriter character (Tim Daly) who tries to raise money by hocking his Emmy Award statuette, something even the pawnbroker reminds him is worthless.

It would be easy to blame disinterest in the Oscars on the Academy or on its longtime broadcasting partner, ABC. The Academy’s decision this year to relegate major award categories such as Best Film Editing to a pre-ceremony “technical” status is a slap in the face to the artform and its talented practitioners.

But it’s hardly the reason viewers are tuning out.

Sunday night’s three hosts will have their every joke and gesture dissected in post-ceremony post-mortems, but the decision to anoint Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer offers an interesting experiment. Each comes from different niches of the comedy universe. Their collaboration and chemistry remain to be seen.

For a couple of years, the tag team of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey helped distract audiences from the weird irrelevance of the Golden Globes. It will be interesting to see if this trio of funny women can do the same for the Oscars.

But the shadow of irrelevance lingers. I will go out on a limb here and predict that the ratings for Sunday’s festivities will be terrible — lower than last year, “Which Were The Lowest Of All Time.”

I’m not trying to be negative, but the notion of spending three hours honoring a Netflix movie, and not even the best Netflix movie, just isn’t that exciting.

NBC stopped broadcasting the Golden Globes this year, and maybe ABC should do the same with the Oscars.

This wouldn’t be the first time a major television event simply withered away, a victim of changing tastes, traditions and viewing options. Not that long ago, about a generation to be exact, the Miss America pageant was still a very big deal on TV.

Don’t take my word for it. Through the miracle of the internet, you can find an AP story from Sept. 14, 1988, stating “The Miss America Pageant drew 50 million to 55 million viewers for NBC on Saturday night ...”

Remember when shows not named the Super Bowl attracted audiences of that size? Remember when broadcasters cared about Saturday nights? In the not-too-distant future, people will be asking, “Remember when people used to watch the Academy Awards?”

